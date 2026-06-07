'Trump is unwell, looks very ill': Health concerns explode after POTUS walks out of Kristen Welker interview

President Donald Trump abruptly ended his interview with NBC News anchor Kristen Welker, removing his microphone and walking off set after a tense back-and-forth over election integrity. Last month, White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella released a report declaring the president in “excellent health." (AFP)

What happened? The interview, conducted in Wisconsin and aired Sunday on Meet the Press, covered a range of topics including the war in Iran, potential interest rate hikes, and a proposed $1.776 billion “weaponization” fund to compensate Jan. 6 defendants.

Trump expressed support for the fund despite recent setbacks.

“If it was up to me, I’d pay them the kind of money that they deserve,” Trump said. “People have been destroyed. Lives have been destroyed. Many suicides, think of it."

The conversation then shifted to Trump’s repeated claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. He claimed that similar issues are unfolding now in California's gubernatorial primary.

With 73% of the vote counted as of Sunday, Democrat Xavier Becerra led Republican Steve Hilton by less than 1 percentage point, according to Decision Desk HQ. Hilton held a stronger lead over Democrat Tom Steyer for the second spot, but the race for that position remained uncalled.

“It’s [been] four days and they aren’t even close to coming up with the [results],” Trump said. “Do you know why they’re doing that? Because they’re cheating on the election.”

When Welker asked for evidence, he replied, “All I have to do is look.”

He added that California election officials are “crooked,” then turned his criticism toward Welker and the media.

“They’re crooked, just like you’re crooked, your press is crooked. And ‘Meet the Press’ is crooked,” Trump said.

Welker responded, “To be fair. I’m not crooked."

“You’re either crooked or you’re stupid,” Trump shot back. “You play right into their hands with this crap. You know that these elections are rigged. Your network knows that they’re rigged.”

After further exchanges, Trump declared, "Your elections are crooked and you’re crooked and ‘Meet the Press’ is crooked. And so is ABC and CBS and CNN. You’re [a] one-sided crooked network."

He ended the interview, saying, "Sorry. Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time."

Trump removed his microphone, dropped it, and stood up to leave. When Welker noted she had traveled to Wisconsin for the sit-down, he replied that he had given her enough time, adding, "A country can never be great with a dishonest press."

Reactions The moment quickly sparked debate on social media, with some users describing Trump as appearing “unwell” or “unhinged.”

One user wrote on X, "Donald Trump is an increasingly an unwell, angry, unhinged old man who has trouble even getting up from a seat. He touched Kristen Welker there at the end. Not sure if that was physical intimidation or he literally needed to lean on her so he wouldn't fall."

Another added, "He looks very ill and he can't control his emotions."