Trump health update: POTUS says he ‘aced’ his Walter Reed cognitive test amid bizarre Truth Social posts

US President Donald Trump said he “aced” a recent cognitive test conducted during his latest physical examination at Walter Reed as online speculation surrounding his health intensified following a string of unusual Truth Social posts. The president added that doctors told him “very, very few people can ace that”. (REUTERS)

In a video clip being circulated on X, Trump spoke about his recent medical evaluation while responding to questions about his cardiac and cognitive health.

“They said I’m very healthy,” Trump said in the clip. “I do physicals because I just want, I think I have an obligation to do it. But I just came out with very, very good results.”

Trump also claimed he received a perfect score on a cognitive assessment administered during the examination. “I took a test, a cognitive test, and I got 100% on it,” he said. “I got, as the expression goes, I aced it.”