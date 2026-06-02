Trump health update: POTUS missing from public events for 7 days after 'perfect' health report, sparks questions

US President Donald Trump has not held a public event for seven consecutive days, prompting questions online about his health and schedule just days after he declared that his latest medical examination had checked out “PERFECTLY.” The online speculation comes shortly after Trump underwent a routine medical examination at Walter Reed. (AFP)

Trump had not appeared at a public event since a Cabinet meeting on May 27. Since then, the president has largely remained out of public view, aside from a pre-recorded interview, according to The Mirror US.

Trump's absence has drawn attention because it follows a lengthy visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center a day before the Cabinet meeting. The visit marked the third time in a year that the president had undergone medical evaluation at the facility.

Several social media users speculated about the reason behind the lack of public appearances, though no evidence has emerged linking it to a new health issue.

“Six days between public appearances feels like a long time for a president. Wonder if something is up or if this is just how his schedule works now,” one user wrote, according to The Mirror US.

Also Read: Trump health update: Expert says president’s weight gain could signal ‘very serious’ condition: ‘A malignant form of...’

Others questioned whether the White House had fully disclosed information about Trump's health, while some pointed to recurring bruising visible on his hands in recent months.

Medical report declared Trump in 'excellent health' The online speculation comes shortly after Trump underwent a routine medical examination at Walter Reed. Following the check-up, the president said on social media that “everything checked out PERFECTLY.”

The White House later released a medical report authored by Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, Trump's physician, who concluded that the 79-year-old president “remains in excellent health” and continues to demonstrate strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function.

The report also noted that Trump had undergone a CT scan and other preventive health assessments.

Also Read: Trump health update: POTUS' BMI nears obesity range despite 'excellent health' verdict

Doctors raise questions, White House pushes back While the official report found no major health concerns, some medical experts have publicly questioned aspects of the assessment.

Texas vascular surgeon Dr. William Shutze told The Wall Street Journal that the findings appeared “almost too good to be true” for someone of Trump's age, describing the report as a “filtered narrative.”