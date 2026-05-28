Fact check: Was Trump dozing off during White House cabinet meeting? Viral photos spark debate

Political commentator Aaron Rupar shared photos from the Cabinet meeting on X, captioning the post: “photos of Trump ‘blinking’ during today’s cabinet meeting.”

However, there is currently no verified evidence proving that the president was asleep, and the available footage remains inconclusive.

The images, which circulated widely on X, showed Trump seated between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth with his eyes closed during part of the meeting.

Photos and video clips from Donald Trump ’s latest White House Cabinet meeting sparked online debate Wednesday after social media users claimed the president appeared to briefly fall asleep during the event.

However, one comment under the post read: “The internet will turn one blink into a 48-hour geopolitical and medical analysis thread.”

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“The first picture was taken while blinking and therefore his eyes are shut. The other to pictures his eyes are open looking down. You're not very good at this,” read another comment.

The photos do not clearly establish whether Trump was sleeping, blinking or simply resting his eyes momentarily during the meeting.

Trump health concerns Earlier this week, CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner discussed Trump’s public appearances and claimed the president may be showing signs of “severe daytime somnolence” and possible chronic insomnia.

Speaking on CNN, Reiner reportedly pointed to several events where Trump critics believed he appeared drowsy, including Memorial Day observances and Oval Office appearances.

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“Chronic insomnia is a severe illness,” Reiner said, adding that poor sleep in older adults can affect cognition, heart health and mental function.

The debate comes amid public scrutiny surrounding the 79-year-old president’s health during his second term. Trump has faced questions over visible bruising on his hands, swelling in his ankles and multiple visits to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.