Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski: All about their alleged affair amid Bryon Noem bombshell

Kristi Noem, the former South Dakota governor and ex–Homeland Security secretary, has been hit by a major controversy after a Daily Mail report claimed that her husband, Bryon Noem, allegedly maintained a secret online lifestyle involving crossdressing and fetish-related interactions. New allegations involving Bryon Noem have renewed focus on past claims about Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski’s relationship. (via REUTERS)

According to the report, Bryon Noem, 56, is said to have operated under the pseudonym “Jason Jackson,” communicating with multiple women over a period of about 14 months and sharing photos and messages.

Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's relationship Amid the allegations, her long-running reported association with Corey Lewandowski, a top adviser to Donald Trump, has also resurfaced.

Rumors of an alleged relationship between the two have circulated for years, dating back to at least 2021 during her tenure as governor.

Reports at the time described them as frequently traveling together, with some officials characterizing their closeness as an “open secret” in Washington circles.

Allegations of Noem and Lewandowski having an affair began to do the rounds during their time at the Department of Homeland Security, though both have denied these claims. Noem, however, was questioned during a recent Congressional hearing where lawmakers pressed her on the issue while her husband, Bryon Noem was present in the audience.

Responding to the claims during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on March 4, Noem said, "I am shocked we're going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this committee."

The allegations of infidelity have drawn significant attention to both their personal lives. Both are married to other people as Kristi Noem is married to Bryon Noem and Lewandowski to his wife Alison.

Also Read: Is Bryon Noem a crossdresser? Bombshell report exposes alleged photos and explicit chats involving Kristi Noem's husband

Kristi and Bryon Noem’s marriage Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem have been married since 1992 after meeting in high school. They share three adult children: daughters Kassidy and Kennedy and son Booker.

Despite their long marriage, the couple has faced public scrutiny in the past due to various reports about their personal lives.

Also Read: Kristi Noem reacts to shocking report on husband's cross-dressing double life: ‘The family was blindsided…’

With the latest report about Bryon Noem, the attention has again shifted to the Noem family. However, it is important to note that many of the claims circulating remain unverified.

The situation continues to develop and no official statements have been made addressing these specific allegations.