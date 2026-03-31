Bryon Noem profession: 5 thing to know about Kristi Noem's husband amid ‘crossdresser obsession’ allegations

Bryon Noem, the spouse of former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, was accused of leading a double life as a crossdresser with a fixation on wearing large fake breasts and engaging with fetish models online. Bryon Noem, husband of Kristi Noem, faces allegations of secretly crossdressing and engaging with fetish models online. (AP)

In a shocking article released on Tuesday, Daily Mail's chief investigative reporter Josh Boswell and senior reporter Ben Ashford presented multiple images of a man, whom the newspaper identified as Bryon, striking poses for the camera in oversized fake breasts and hotpants while making a pouting expression.

The two reporters also interviewed several fetish models who asserted that they had an online relationship with Noem that involved 'bimbofication' – a kink focused on women transforming into real-life Barbie dolls with exaggerated proportions.

Also Read: Kristi Noem reacts to shocking report on husband's cross-dressing double life: ‘The family was blindsided…’

Bryon Noem, allegedly a ‘secret crossdresser’ who adores gigantic fake breasts “Kristi Noem’s husband is today revealed as a secret crossdresser who dons gigantic fake breasts and pink hotpants to chat with online fetish models,” reported Boswell and Ashford, who claimed Noem “lavished praise on their surgically-enhanced bodies, confessed his lust for ‘huge, huge ridiculous boobs,’ and even made indiscreet remarks about his 34-year marriage to former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi," the report claimed.

Meanwhile, Kristi Noem's spokesperson said that she is “devastated” by the bombshell report and requested for the privacy at this moment, as per NY Post.