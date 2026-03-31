Bryon Noem profession: 5 thing to know about Kristi Noem's husband amid ‘crossdresser obsession’ allegations
Bryon Noem, spouse of Kristi Noem, is accused of secretly crossdressing and engaging with fetish models online.
Bryon Noem, the spouse of former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, was accused of leading a double life as a crossdresser with a fixation on wearing large fake breasts and engaging with fetish models online.
In a shocking article released on Tuesday, Daily Mail's chief investigative reporter Josh Boswell and senior reporter Ben Ashford presented multiple images of a man, whom the newspaper identified as Bryon, striking poses for the camera in oversized fake breasts and hotpants while making a pouting expression.
The two reporters also interviewed several fetish models who asserted that they had an online relationship with Noem that involved 'bimbofication' – a kink focused on women transforming into real-life Barbie dolls with exaggerated proportions.
Also Read: Kristi Noem reacts to shocking report on husband's cross-dressing double life: ‘The family was blindsided…’
Bryon Noem, allegedly a ‘secret crossdresser’ who adores gigantic fake breasts
“Kristi Noem’s husband is today revealed as a secret crossdresser who dons gigantic fake breasts and pink hotpants to chat with online fetish models,” reported Boswell and Ashford, who claimed Noem “lavished praise on their surgically-enhanced bodies, confessed his lust for ‘huge, huge ridiculous boobs,’ and even made indiscreet remarks about his 34-year marriage to former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi," the report claimed.
Meanwhile, Kristi Noem's spokesperson said that she is “devastated” by the bombshell report and requested for the privacy at this moment, as per NY Post.
Who is Bryon Noem? 5 things to know about Kristi's husband
- Kristi Noem has been married to her spouse, Bryon Noem, for more than thirty years. He is local insurance agent in their native state of South Dakota. The duo tied the knot in 1992. Together, they have three children: Kassidy, Kennedy, and Booker.
- In the early stages of their marriage, Kristi and Bryon collaborated at Kristi's family's farm and ranch. However, in 2006, Kristi chose to transition into the political arena and was appointed to President Trump's Cabinet as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in 2025.
- In 2023, Bryon, who is a graduate of Northern State University, started his career at Bryant State Bank, where he oversaw their insurance agency, as stated in his biography on the company's website. Seven years later, in 2010, he acquired the agency and transformed it into Noem Insurance, which he continues to manage to this day.
- Bryon has had the honor of walking both of his daughters down the aisle. His eldest daughter, Kassidy, tied the knot with Kyle Peters in June 2019, and three years later, in October 2022, Kennedy married Tanner Frick. Kassidy is now a mother of three children, whereas Kennedy has one daughter.
- Bryon has been a supporter of Kristi's political journey, which encompasses her tenure as the governor of South Dakota and her present role as the secretary of homeland security.
In light of the accusations regarding Kristi Noem's relationship with top aide Corey Lewandowski, the Bryon family characterized the entire affair controversy as a profound “humiliation.” However, they expressed concern that he might choose to remain in the marriage, citing his Christian beliefs and dedication to his vows, as reported by the New York Post.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More