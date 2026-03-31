Is Bryon Noem a crossdresser? Bombshell report exposes alleged photos and explicit chats involving Kristi Noem's husband
The photos allegedly show Bryon Noem posing in tight women's clothing.
A new Daily Mail article claims that Bryon Noem, husband of former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, maintained a secret online crossdressing and fetish lifestyle centered on "bimbofication."
Photos obtained
The article includes photos allegedly showing Bryon Noem (56) posing in tight women's clothing with balloons or padding stuffed in his shirt to "simulate large breasts."
One such photo appears to show him in a flesh-colored crop top with pink shorts. The photos were reportedly taken in early 2025 in South Dakota on an iPhone.
Online activity
Over approximately 14 months, Bryon Noem allegedly communicated with at least three women in the bimbofication/adult modeling scene using the pseudonym “Jason Jackson.” He sent explicit messages, shared his own photos in skimpy clothing, and complimented their bodies.
According to the Daily Mail report, the women allegedly sent him topless and lingerie photos in return. He also reportedly admitted having a wife and family during the chats.
National security concerns
National security experts warned that the behavior could expose Kristi Noem to blackmail risks from hostile foreign intelligence services.
“If a media organization can find this out, you can assume with a high degree of confidence that a hostile intelligence service knows this as well,” former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos told Daily Mail.
He continued, "Damaging information like this can be a tantalizing lead for a hostile intelligence service. They approach the person and say, if you work with us we won't expose this, and if you don't, we will. That's espionage 101."
Jack Barsky, a former Soviet spy turned US counterintelligence asset, added, "It's astounding that somebody whose spouse is at that level has that kind of bad judgment."
Also Read: Who is Bryon Noem? 5 things about Kristi Noem's husband
Kristi Noem - Bryon Noem relationship
Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem met in high school and married in 1992. They have three adult children: daughters Kassidy (31) and Kennedy (29), and son Booker (23).
Their marriage had previously drawn scrutiny after reports surfaced alleging that Kristi Noem had a years-long affair with political advisor Corey Lewandowski.
HT.com cannot independently verify the claims made in the Daily Mail article.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More