Kyle Loftis: 5 key things to know about the 1320Video founder after his tragic death

Kyle Loftis, the 34-year-old founder of the popular automotive media platform 1320Video has passed away on the night of Tuesday, May 5, 2026. The company confirmed the news on social media the following day, saying: "We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock."

Kyle Loftis, founder of 1320Video passed away at 34.(Instagram Screenshot/ @1320video)

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No cause of death has been made public yet. Here are five things to know about the man behind one of the biggest names in car culture:

Loftis founded 1320Video back in 2003, building it from a passion project into a global automotive media brand. Over two decades, the platform grew to nearly 4 million YouTube subscribers and a combined fanbase of over 10 million followers across social media and made it one of the most recognized names in online motorsports content, according to Koranmanado. The platform was rooted in raw, unfiltered car culture. As described on its official page, "1320Video is a crew of automotive enthusiasts who came together with one common passion, to explore the world of street cars and bring you the best of what we see." Its content covered drag racing, street racing, dyno shootouts, roll racing events, car shows and more. Loftis had a major influence on other creators in the automotive space. He is credited with helping launch the career of Garrett Mitchell who is widely known as Cleetus McFarland and he later gifted Loftis a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 as a tribute to their relationship. His work helped bring underground racing culture into the mainstream digital world. From covering "cash days" street races to early documentation of scenes that later inspired shows like Street Outlaws, Loftis helped reshape how motorsports content was made and consumed online. Just months before his death, Loftis had recovered from a serious crash in December 2025 that occurred while he was filming content for the channel.

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{{^usCountry}} “Kyle's passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious," said 1320Video in their statement on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Kyle's passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious," said 1320Video in their statement on social media. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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