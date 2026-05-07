‘Poor Cleetus McFarland…’: Why Garrett Mitchell is in focus after Kyle Loftis' sudden death

Thousands of followers flocked to Cleetus McFarland, aka Garrett Mitchell's social media accounts after the sudden death of 1320Video founder Kyle Loftis. The platform announced that Loftis passed away on Tuesday. An official cause of death was not released at the time of writing this story. Several fans posted tributes for Kyle Loftis (L) and Garrett Mitchell (R) on Wednesday (Facebook)

1320Video wrote on social media: “We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock.”

“Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious. Let us pray that Kyle is in a better place.”

Why Garrett Mitchell is in focus In the aftermath of Loftis’ passing, attention has also shifted to Garrett Mitchell, better known as Cleetus McFarland, one of the most popular YouTubers/content creators influenced by Loftis.

The two shared a close bond, with Loftis acting as both a mentor and collaborator. Their connection was highlighted recently when Mitchell gifted Loftis a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, underlining their long-standing friendship.

“Cleet, thinking of you sir! 🫡 Biff and now Kyle! Sending positive vibes your way, and keep pushin on in their honor,” one person wrote in the comment section of one of Mitchell's videos.

“keeping you also in our prayers Cleet, family to you and our car community as a whole🙏” another one added.

“@cleetusmcfarland @garrett_1320video I just wanna say brother, if month of freedom needs to be postponed or anything along those lines due to the recent passing of Kyle loftis. We all completely understand!” a third one wrote.

Recent crash and unanswered questions Loftis had previously been involved in a serious crash in December while filming content. He was reported to have recovered, but it remains unclear whether that incident had any connection to his death.

How 1320video changed car culture Founded in 2003, 1320video grew into a global powerhouse in automotive media, amassing millions of followers and nearly 4 million YouTube subscribers. Its core identity revolved around capturing underground racing scenes and bringing them to a mainstream audience.

As described on its official page: “1320Video is a crew of automotive enthusiasts who came together with one common passion – to explore the world of street cars and bring you the best of what we see. Based in the midwest, the 1320Video crew travels the world to find unique & wild cars, cultures, and drivers.”

Its content spanned multiple formats across the racing world: “1320Video brings the world the best street car coverage from the United States. Drag racing, street racing, dyno shootouts, car shows, roll racing events and more! You can find our media across our website, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram with over 10,000,000 fans world wide!“