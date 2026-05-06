Kyle Loftis cause of death update: What happened to 1320video founder? First details emerge

Kyle Loftis, founder of 1320video, died Tuesday night, according to the representatives of the platform. 1320video confirmed the news on social media, stating: "We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock.

1320video founder Kyle Loftis died on Tuesday(Facebook)

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"Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious. Let us pray that Kyle is in a better place," the platform added.

Recent crash and cause of death update

Loftis had reportedly recovered from a serious crash in December while filming content for the channel. While that incident had sparked concern among fans, it is not yet known whether it had any connection to his passing. A cause of death has not been announced yet.

The rise of 1320video

Founded in 2003, 1320video grew into one of the most recognizable platforms in global car culture, amassing millions of followers across digital platforms, including nearly 4 million subscribers on YouTube.

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{{^usCountry}} Its identity was built around documenting underground racing and automotive culture. As described on its official page: “1320Video is a crew of automotive enthusiasts who came together with one common passion – to explore the world of street cars and bring you the best of what we see. Based in the midwest, the 1320Video crew travels the world to find unique & wild cars, cultures, and drivers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Its identity was built around documenting underground racing and automotive culture. As described on its official page: “1320Video is a crew of automotive enthusiasts who came together with one common passion – to explore the world of street cars and bring you the best of what we see. Based in the midwest, the 1320Video crew travels the world to find unique & wild cars, cultures, and drivers.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The platform’s content spanned a wide range of motorsports formats: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The platform’s content spanned a wide range of motorsports formats: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “1320Video brings the world the best street car coverage from the United States. Drag racing, street racing, dyno shootouts, car shows, roll racing events and more! You can find our media across our website, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram with over 10,000,000 fans world wide!“ A controversial but influential voice {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “1320Video brings the world the best street car coverage from the United States. Drag racing, street racing, dyno shootouts, car shows, roll racing events and more! You can find our media across our website, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram with over 10,000,000 fans world wide!“ A controversial but influential voice {{/usCountry}}

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1320video’s focus on street racing often drew criticism due to the legal and safety concerns surrounding such activities. Still, its reach and impact were undeniable. The platform played a major role in bringing underground racing scenes into the mainstream digital space.

Loftis also influenced a new generation of automotive creators, including Garrett Mitchell, widely known as Cleetus McFarland, who had recently gifted Loftis a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Lasting legacy in motorsports media

From covering “cash days” street races to early glimpses of what later became mainstream shows like Street Outlaws, Loftis helped redefine how motorsports content was consumed online.

Several fans and followers paid tribute on social media. “est in peace, Kyle Loftis. If you’re into cars even a little, you’ve definitely come across his work with @1320Video. He had a way of capturing car culture that felt real, unfiltered, and truly for the community. He brought a spotlight to people and cars that normally wouldn’t get it. That raw, no-filter style is what made it hit different, and that kind of impact doesn’t fade. It’s hard to picture a car scene without him. Keeping Kyle’s family, friends, and the whole 1320 community in my thoughts and prayers,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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