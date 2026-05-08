Kyle Loftis update: Sarpy police give cause of death news after bombshell ‘gunshot’ report; 1320Video fans relieved

The sudden death of 1320Video founder Kyle Loftis has sent thousands of his fans into mourning. While several unverified reports and claims emerged on Wednesday, authorities in Nebraska have now provided a key update. The compay confimed in a statement that Loftis died on Tuesday.

Kyle Loftis died on Tuesday night, authorities confirmed(X/@PNWSteph816)

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“We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock,” the statement read.

"Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious."

A spokesperson for the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office told PEOPLE that deputies and firefighters responded to Loftis’ home on the evening of May 5.

Read More: Kyle Loftis: 5 key things to know about the 1320Video founder after his tragic death

Kyle Loftis's death was ‘not suspicious’

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{{^usCountry}} Even as suicide and gunshot reports surfaced, officials said: “On the evening of May 5, 2026, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and Gretna Fire Department personnel responded to the home of Kyle Loftis. Loftis was declared deceased; his death is not suspicious. Out of respect for privacy, we will not be releasing further details. Any further inquiry should be directed to the 1320 Video team.” Viral ‘scanner report’ fueled online rumors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even as suicide and gunshot reports surfaced, officials said: “On the evening of May 5, 2026, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and Gretna Fire Department personnel responded to the home of Kyle Loftis. Loftis was declared deceased; his death is not suspicious. Out of respect for privacy, we will not be releasing further details. Any further inquiry should be directed to the 1320 Video team.” Viral ‘scanner report’ fueled online rumors {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The speculation intensified after one X user shared what they claimed was a scanner report connected to the case and wrote, ‘damn, Kyle Loftis of 1320 Video shot himself’. However, no law enforcement agency has confirmed those claims, and no official cause of death has been released publicly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The speculation intensified after one X user shared what they claimed was a scanner report connected to the case and wrote, ‘damn, Kyle Loftis of 1320 Video shot himself’. However, no law enforcement agency has confirmed those claims, and no official cause of death has been released publicly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Some fans pushed back strongly against the online speculation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some fans pushed back strongly against the online speculation. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More: Kyle Loftis update: Cleetus McFarland's chilling ‘bad morning’ post in focus; YouTuber makes big move

“THIS IS NOT TRUE and honestly shame on you for spreading lies about a deceased person. He lost control of a car in a street race and hit a light pole. RIP Kyle,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Another added, “False it was due to injuries from an accident. Don't spread lies and tarnish his name.”

At the same time, others acknowledged they had feared the worst amid the uncertainty.

“I suspected this. No idea what ate him. I hate this for him. One has no idea what others carry. He had it all. The dream of any car guy. May you rest in peace Kyle. We don’t like it but clearly whatever it was was bad for you,” another user wrote.

Previous crash added to concerns among fans

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Before his death, Loftis had reportedly recovered from a serious crash in December while filming content connected to the channel. That incident resurfaced online after news of his passing spread, with some users incorrectly linking it to his death.

Authorities have not suggested any connection between the earlier crash and Loftis's passing.

Legacy of a street racing pioneer

Founded in 2003, 1320video grew from underground racing footage shared on internet forums into one of the biggest automotive media brands online. The platform now boasts millions of followers across YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

Loftis became known throughout car culture for documenting drag racing, street racing and grassroots motorsports events across the US. Fans and creators across the automotive world credited him with helping bring underground car culture into the mainstream digital era.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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