Kyle Loftis's fans dig up final video before sudden death; pay sweet tributes to 1320Video founder

A video that appears to be among the last recorded ones from Kyle Loftis has gained traction online following the news of his sudden death. Loftis is best known as the founder of 1320Video, a popular street-racing and performance-car brand.

The sudden passing of Kyle Loftis, founder of 1320Video, has left fans and the motorsport community in shock.(Kyle Loftis | LinkedIn )

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According to a social media post released by the platform, Loftis passed away on Tuesday night. “We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock,” the post read.

The post continued, “Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious. Let us pray that Kyle is in a better place.”

Read more: Kyle Loftis cause of death update: What happened to 1320video founder? First details emerge

What does the last video on 1320Video show?

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{{^usCountry}} Loftis built a significant following through 1320Video, which gained popularity for its documentation of underground racing scenes and high-speed automotive events. His work helped bring niche car culture into mainstream digital media, earning millions of viewers worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Loftis built a significant following through 1320Video, which gained popularity for its documentation of underground racing scenes and high-speed automotive events. His work helped bring niche car culture into mainstream digital media, earning millions of viewers worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Many people were motivated by Loftis and 1320Video to buy a camera or construct an amazing vehicle. In the realm of motorsports, his influence will endure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many people were motivated by Loftis and 1320Video to buy a camera or construct an amazing vehicle. In the realm of motorsports, his influence will endure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The last video of Loftis on 1320Video is from five days ago, in which Loftis is seen advertising one of the products available on his website, “Dragy & Dragy Pro.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The last video of Loftis on 1320Video is from five days ago, in which Loftis is seen advertising one of the products available on his website, “Dragy & Dragy Pro.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fans were quick to find his video on the channel and pay sweet tribute to the videographer. A fan wrote under his video, “Man Kyle you will be missed more than you will know.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were quick to find his video on the channel and pay sweet tribute to the videographer. A fan wrote under his video, “Man Kyle you will be missed more than you will know.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another fan wrote, “Rest in peace, Kyle, you inspired a generation of people to pursue their goals of automotive video journalism. Thank You!”

What we know about his death?

Details surrounding Loftis’s death remain limited. The cause of death was not announced by the platform or by Loftis' family at the time of reporting.

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However, had apparently recovered from a severe collision that occurred in December while they were recording programming for the channel. Fans were alarmed by that incident, but it's unclear if it had anything to do with his death.

Read more: Kyle Loftis: 5 key things to know about the 1320Video founder after his tragic death

A legend in the world of cars

Dragzine called Kyle Loftis one of the few individuals who can legitimately claim to have revolutionized motor sports. 1320Video, founded in 2003, became one of the most reputable and well-known automotive YouTube channels ever.

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The 1320Video crew is based in the Midwest and travels the world in search of unusual and wild vehicles, cultures, and drivers.

According to their official website, "1320Video is a group of car enthusiasts who came together with one common passion: to explore the world of street cars and bring you the best of what we see."

When Loftis introduced 1320Video, drag racing media underwent a permanent transformation. The most obscure racing events were first covered by Loftis and his colleagues, who then popularized them on YouTube. The Street Outlaws before they were Street Outlaws, cash days events, and a ton of awesome automobiles were all visible to his audience and fans of drag racing.

Loftis built a significant following through 1320Video, which gained popularity for documenting underground racing scenes and high-speed automotive events. His work helped bring niche car culture into mainstream digital media, earning millions of viewers worldwide.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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