Kylie Jenner's housekeeper alleges she was locked in closet, bitten by dog; lawsuit filed

Kylie Jenner's former housekeeper has accused the reality television star and cosmetics mogul of workplace mistreatment.

Kylie Jenner's former housekeeper alleges she was locked in a closet, bitten by a dog and pepper-sprayed while working at her California homes. (AFP)

The housekeeper alleged she was locked inside a closet for more than an hour, bitten by a dog and injured by pepper spray while working at Jenner's California residences.

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The allegations were made in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on November 5.

Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya, who worked at several of Jenner's properties from March 2025 until February, when she was fired, has accused Jenner, her company and two staff members of disability discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination and multiple labour violations, according to the complaint cited by NBC News.

The lawsuit marks the fourth filed against Jenner by members of her household staff in the past seven months.

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Housekeeper alleges closet confinement, pepper spray injury

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{{^usCountry}} Amaya alleged that on an unspecified date, a staff member instructed her to enter Jenner's closet and provided an access code. However, she became locked inside and was unable to get out, the complaint said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amaya alleged that on an unspecified date, a staff member instructed her to enter Jenner's closet and provided an access code. However, she became locked inside and was unable to get out, the complaint said. {{/usCountry}}

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When Amaya called Laura Dooley, one of the staff members named in the lawsuit, for assistance, Dooley allegedly laughed at her and refused to provide the information needed to release her. Amaya said she suffered a panic attack and remained trapped for more than an hour.

The complaint also describes a September 4, 2025, incident in which an unsecured canister of pepper spray discharged into Amaya's eyes and face while she was cleaning and organising a drawer in a laundry room.

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She alleged that after reporting her injuries, her working conditions deteriorated, with other staff members who had been helping her removed from her duties.

On October 28, 2025, Amaya was assigned to clean a doghouse and was bitten by a dog, according to the lawsuit. The complaint does not identify the animal's owner.

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Jenner denies allegations, calls lawsuits meritless

Jenner's lawyer, Michael Rhodes, rejected the allegations and said the cases were being brought by the same attorney.

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“It’s clear that this lawyer wants to use publicity to try and extract an unwarranted payday. We’re not going to be intimidated into doing that,” Rhodes told NBC News, adding that Jenner would defend the lawsuits vigorously.

Della Shaker, the lawyer representing Amaya and the other former employees, said her clients were prepared to pursue the allegations in court.

“We came prepared with evidence, not publicity stunts,” Shaker said, responding to Rhodes' comments.

Three other former staffers have sued Jenner

The latest complaint follows three earlier lawsuits filed by former members of Jenner's household staff.

In April, former housekeeper Angelica Hernandez Vasquez accused Jenner of discrimination, alleging she was mocked over her accent and treated unfairly because of her Salvadoran background and Catholic faith.

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Another former housekeeper, Juana Delgado Soto, alleged years of discrimination, humiliation and wage violations during more than six years of employment.

In June, a private chef identified as Jane Doe alleged that she suffered a miscarriage while working at a birthday party for one of Jenner's children in Palm Springs in February 2025. She also alleged that she was fired weeks after returning from medical leave.