Kylie Kelce Kate Middleton controversy: Why did Taylor Swift's sister-in-law apologize for 'Princess Kate remark?

Kylie Kelce has apologized to Kate Middleton after calling her “Princess Kate” while inviting the royal to appear on her podcast.

Kylie Kelce said sorry for calling Kate Middleton "Princess Kate" while inviting her on her podcast. (Reuters, Instagram/ @kykelce)

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The 34-year-old Not Gonna Lie host addressed the naming mistake on her October 1 episode after learning more about Kate’s preferred name and formal title. Kylie is married to former NFL star Jason Kelce.

What did Kylie say in the invite?

During the September 24 episode of her podcast, Kylie invited the Princess of Wales to appear. She said: “Princess Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, if you ever wanted to come on and chitchat about some field hockey and maybe kids. I don't know. We got a couple things in common.”

As per People, she also said “our husbands chitchatted on the other podcast.”

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{{^usCountry}} This was a reference to Prince William's July appearance on New Heights, the podcast of her husband Jason Kelce and his brother Travis Kelce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This was a reference to Prince William's July appearance on New Heights, the podcast of her husband Jason Kelce and his brother Travis Kelce. {{/usCountry}}

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Why was calling her "Princess Kate" a problem?

Kate's formal title is Catherine, Princess of Wales. As per E! News, she has said she prefers "Catherine" when she is addressed directly.

On the October 1 episode, Kylie said sorry, as per People. She said: “I love learning, so I was unaware that calling Princess Catherine, Princess Kate was offensive. I didn't know that. Now I know that. Now I will proceed accordingly. I apologize for the mistake. I would like to refer to people in the most respectful way and how they feel respected.”

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She then spoke to the royal directly. "Princess Catherine or the Princess of Wales, I apologize. I will get that sorted immediately starting now," she said.

Kate has been known worldwide as Kate Middleton for more than two decades. In 2008, she reportedly emailed close friends asking them to call her Catherine instead of Kate. Royal biographer Robert Jobson wrote that it was unclear if this was a personal choice or part of her preparation for a more formal public role, as per People.

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Kylie says she has no big expectations

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Kylie said her invite came with no expectations. "I don't think that anybody owes me anything. Let me emphasize that," she said. "I would love to speak to the Princess of Wales. Okay? Because of many reasons. She is an incredible woman. She has children. She played field hockey. She battled cancer. There are so many things that I would love to speak to her about."

She also said: "Do I think she has time to hop on this podcast? No, I do not. I don't think that."

Kylie's podcast won a Webby Award in May. The report says she has had guests like Michelle Obama, Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Garner, Kelly Clarkson and Hilary Duff.