LA security guard slaps female Taco Bell customer in viral video. Watch

A security guard was caught on camera brutally slapping a female customer at a California Taco Bell. The video, which has been making rounds on the internet, shows a woman walking past the male guard to punch in her order at a self-service kiosk. As the customer, who reportedly refused to leave, began placing the order, the man walked over to her and delivered a hard slap on her face.

The woman, who was visibly shaken by the slap, walked to the back of the store and stood with a hand on her cheek. Alejandro Sanchez, who recorded the viral video, told SWNS, “The security guard was telling her to leave, and she didn’t want to because she was ordering food.” “Then he just went off, and she started going crazy.”

Sanchez went on to say, “He slapped the s**t out of her. It was crazy. Everybody was shocked.” The security guard had followed the woman across the cantina, where she stood underneath a large television broadcasting the Super Bowl. The duo then had a heated exchange before the security guards escorted the woman out, according to the viral video.

“I was at the Taco Bell ordering some food, and there was this lady trying to get some food as well,” Sanchez, who is a regular at the Taco Bell location, recalled. “There’s a Skid Row a couple of blocks away from there, and they just have a lot of traffic,” the witness further told the outlet before speculating whether the guard slapped the woman because she appeared “homeless.”

In the wake of the incident, Taco Bell issued a statement shared with Mirror US, “We do not condone the behavior in this video and take this matter very seriously. We are informed that the guard in this video is no longer with the third-party security company and the franchisee is conducting a full investigation.”