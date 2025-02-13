Cardi B blames Trump for damaging $3,000 shoes at Super Bowl, says President must pay her back by…

Cardi B targeted US President Donald Trump for damaging a pair of her Louboutins worth $3,000 during the 2025 Super Bowl. Cardi B, who was still “too f–king mad” about her shoes, asked that Trump, 78, pay her back by bringing her deported uncle back to the United States.(@iamcardib/X)

Following the Philadelphia Eagles' victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, the rapper showcased her spiked shoes during an Instagram Live on Sunday night.

In a video that a fan shared on X, she exclaimed, “Look how f–ked up my shoes [are].” “This shoe cost me three bands. All because of Trump. Now I like him lesser!”

“You didn't have to go to no damn Super Bowl,” Cardi insisted, adding, “F–king up my shoe!”

The Grammy winner, 32, clarified that she had to walk since the cart service at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans was halted “at a certain point … because Trump was there.”

She went on to say that the Secret Service, the security team looking after Trump, was “not playing,” but gave everyone “a hard time” at the game.

Cardi B asks Trump to bring back her deported uncle

During the Instagram live stream, Cardi, who was still “too f–king mad” about her shoes, asked that Trump, 78, pay her back by bringing her deported uncle back to the United States.

She admitted, “Well, he definitely ain't going to do that.”

Reacting to her clip, one X user wrote, “She’s so angry about her uncle she can’t stop eating 🙄 Never happened.”

“She make my skin crawl,” another wrote.

“It is possible to actually lose IQ pts by just listening to some ppl speak,” a third person wrote, while the fourth demanded “Deport Cardi B”.

Trump achieved a historic feat on Sunday as he became the first US sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. He, however, left the stadium after the second quarter. The Trump administration kicked off mass deportations of illegal immigrants after taking over the White House on January 20.

Later, Trump made fun of tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for being jeered by the crowd.

This came as the pop star supported Kamala Harris in the presidential race. In response to her endorsement, the President even expressed his hated for her.