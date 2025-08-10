Lake County 'Arden fire': Brush fire in Lucerne spreads rapidly - Check map and evacuation details

A brush fire hit Lucerne in California's Lake County on Saturday afternoon. Dubbed the 'Arden fire,' the wildfire is now more than 10 acres and threatening structures as it moves uphill from Foothill Drive and East Highway 20. An evacuation order has been issued for multiple zones surrounding Foothill Drive. Representational.(Unsplash)

The exact location of the fire is northeast of Clear Lake in California, adjoining the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument. Here's a map of the fire:

The map of the Arden Fire. (Watch Duty)

Lake County Sheriff issued a Level 3 evacuation order for the areas around Foothill Drive and Highway 20. Level 3 warning implies that residents have to leave the area immediately as the wildfire threatens buildings.

Lake County and California Fire Department have set up an evacuation point in the parking lot of East Lake Elementary School in Clearlake Oaks located at 13050 High Valley Road.

This story is being updated.