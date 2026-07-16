Lake Travis water level: Rainfall on Pedernales cause high alert as Wirtz and Starcke dams open floodgates; videos

Parts of western and central Texas are at increased flood risk starting Thursday afternoon, with a lot of rainwater gathering in Lake Travis, in Travis County.

Representational image.

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By early this morning, the rainfall on the Pedernales River watershed had reached up to one foot since 12am CDT Thursday. According to CBS Austin meteorologist Avery Tomasco, the river is at the highest level since 1979. In an X post on Thursday morning. Tomasco claimed that the situation could escalate into a "generational flood event."

According to the water data on the website of the Texas Water Development Board, Lake Travis is 85% full as of Thursday afternoon (12:00am CDT). Hourly updates on the water level can be checked on the website.

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{{^usCountry}} “A large flood wave is moving down the Pedernales River toward Lake Travis, bringing rising water, strong currents, and floating debris. Stay out of fast-moving water and avoid flooded areas,” the Travis County Emergency Services said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A large flood wave is moving down the Pedernales River toward Lake Travis, bringing rising water, strong currents, and floating debris. Stay out of fast-moving water and avoid flooded areas,” the Travis County Emergency Services said. {{/usCountry}}

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But independently of the Pedernales River, the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) announced on Wednesday afternoon that they are opening multiple floodgates at the Wirtz Dam and at Starcke Dam later today. Water released from these two dams travels downstream through Lake Marble Falls and then into Lake Travis. As a result, the water levels could rise by up to 10 feet in the next few days, meteorologists are warning, causing a massive risk of flooding. "Take action now to protect people and property that may be affected," the LCRA said.

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As the rainfall on the Pedernales and the Colorado River continued, residents and locals shared photos of the rising water levels heading towards Lake Travis. Many also shared visuals of Lake Travis, as water levels also continued to rise there.

Here's a video of the Pedernales on Thursday afternoon:

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Here's a photo of Lake Travis on Thursday morning shared by a resident. It shows massive rise in water level the lake saw following the continuous, torrential rainfall since midnight.

North Hill Country Flash Flood

While Travis County remained on alert, the North Hill Country region was placed under a flash flood emergency on Thursday afternoon. Texas Standard reported that at least one person is feared dead amid the havoc wrecked by the floodwaters.

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Among the areas under flash flood emergencies were Kerrville, Hunt, Uvalde and Knippa, ABC reported. Kerrville, notably, is the same area where the flooding at Camp Mystic claimed several lives last year.

Evacuations are underway in all the areas as the Guadalupe River at Hunt rose by over 10 feet in the last 12 hours. Creeks have been flooded, roads are underwater, and several bridges have been cut off, prompting a large emergency response.