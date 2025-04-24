Menu Explore
Langley Air Force Base plane crash: MX Aircraft MXS goes down near Hampton, Virginia

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 24, 2025 11:36 PM IST

An MX Aircraft MXS crashed at Langley Air Force Base near Hampton, Virginia. Unconfirmed reports suggest aerobatic pilot Rob Holland may have been aboard.

A small plane crashed at Langley Air Force Base near Hampton, Virginia, on Thursday, according to WTKR News 3. The aircraft, an experimental MX Aircraft MXS, was involved in the incident, as confirmed by the NTSB Newsroom. First responders are currently on the scene.

An MX Aircraft MXS crashed at the Langley Air Force Base near Hampton, Virginia.(UnSplash)
An MX Aircraft MXS crashed at the Langley Air Force Base near Hampton, Virginia.(UnSplash)

FAA statement

As per Hampton meteorologist Ricky Matthews, FAA released the following statement on Langley AFB plane crash -

“An MX Aircraft MXS crashed while the pilot was attempting to land at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia around 11:50 a.m. local time on Thursday, April 24. Only the pilot was on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide any updates.”

Rob Holland on the plane?

Unconfirmed social media reports suggest aerobatic pilot Rob Holland may have been aboard. There is no official confirmation regarding the same.

This plane crash happened just days before the biennial Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
