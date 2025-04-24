Langley Air Force Base plane crash: MX Aircraft MXS goes down near Hampton, Virginia

A small plane crashed at Langley Air Force Base near Hampton, Virginia, on Thursday, according to WTKR News 3. The aircraft, an experimental MX Aircraft MXS, was involved in the incident, as confirmed by the NTSB Newsroom. First responders are currently on the scene. An MX Aircraft MXS crashed at the Langley Air Force Base near Hampton, Virginia.(UnSplash)

FAA statement

As per Hampton meteorologist Ricky Matthews, FAA released the following statement on Langley AFB plane crash -

“An MX Aircraft MXS crashed while the pilot was attempting to land at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia around 11:50 a.m. local time on Thursday, April 24. Only the pilot was on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide any updates.”

Rob Holland on the plane?

Unconfirmed social media reports suggest aerobatic pilot Rob Holland may have been aboard. There is no official confirmation regarding the same.

This plane crash happened just days before the biennial Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information