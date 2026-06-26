Lansing shooting update: Reported shooting at E Malcolm X Street, Michigan; first details

A shooting was reported in Lansing, Michigan on Friday, June 26. Scanner reports indicated that police were responding to a shooting in the at E Malcolm X Street area. A shooting was reported in Lansing, Michigan as per scanner reports. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

The scanner audio indicated that the shooting took place on the third floor of a building in the East Malcolm X Street and King Boulevard area. As per the scanner audio, witnesses told cops that the suspect fled northbound from the scene of the shooting.

Officers reportedly set up a perimeter, and got a K-9 tracker. A person who was injured in the incident was taken to a hospital nearby, as per the scanner report. Currently, there is no official statement from authorities about the shooting.

The condition of the person shot is not known and no details have been released about the suspect yet.

Lansing shooting: Reactions pour in The scanner report was based on Shiawassee law dispatch group calls, as per US Crime Radar, which provides real-time public safety information. The shooting event was also heard on the Scanner Radio App. Several people shared the audio dispatch from the same on X and Facebook.

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“I don't know the details yet but this is more than double the usual listeners,” one person wrote on Facebook, along with the hashtag ‘guns down’ advocating for gun control.

On X one person added “Active Event: Shooting. I'm listening to ‘Greater Lansing Area Public Safety’.” Several others shared posts of the ‘active shooting event’ as they heard it on the app.

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Meanwhile, US Crime Radar noted that the cops had followed the victim as they were taken to the nearby hospital and on the way, reportedly dealt with a separate report of a stolen bicycle and an individual who crashed on a bike.