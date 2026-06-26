Lansing shooting update: Reported shooting at E Malcolm X Street, Michigan; first details
A shooting was reported at E Malcolm X Street in Lansing, Michigan on Friday, June 26.
A shooting was reported in Lansing, Michigan on Friday, June 26. Scanner reports indicated that police were responding to a shooting in the at E Malcolm X Street area.
The scanner audio indicated that the shooting took place on the third floor of a building in the East Malcolm X Street and King Boulevard area. As per the scanner audio, witnesses told cops that the suspect fled northbound from the scene of the shooting.
Officers reportedly set up a perimeter, and got a K-9 tracker. A person who was injured in the incident was taken to a hospital nearby, as per the scanner report. Currently, there is no official statement from authorities about the shooting.
The condition of the person shot is not known and no details have been released about the suspect yet.
Lansing shooting: Reactions pour in
The scanner report was based on Shiawassee law dispatch group calls, as per US Crime Radar, which provides real-time public safety information. The shooting event was also heard on the Scanner Radio App. Several people shared the audio dispatch from the same on X and Facebook.
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“I don't know the details yet but this is more than double the usual listeners,” one person wrote on Facebook, along with the hashtag ‘guns down’ advocating for gun control.
On X one person added “Active Event: Shooting. I'm listening to ‘Greater Lansing Area Public Safety’.” Several others shared posts of the ‘active shooting event’ as they heard it on the app.
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Meanwhile, US Crime Radar noted that the cops had followed the victim as they were taken to the nearby hospital and on the way, reportedly dealt with a separate report of a stolen bicycle and an individual who crashed on a bike.
Michigan gun laws
Michigan, in 2023, passed many foundational gun safety laws which include an Extreme Risk law as well as a secure storage law. The state for a long time made it mandatory to have a permit in order to buy handguns. In 2023, a law was passed to extend this to long gun sales. Further, in 2023, Michigan passed a law which made it illegal for people convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence from owning a firearm, as per Everytown, which focuses on gun control in the US.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More