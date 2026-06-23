Seth Hatfield: Montreal shooting suspect identity and 104-page shocking manifesto revealed
A shooting in Montreal left a police officer dead alongside civilian Michael Mizrahi. Suspect Seth Hatfield's manifesto is being probed by authorities.
A shooting incident in the Côte-des-Neiges area of Montreal on Monday resulted in the deaths of a police officer and a civilian, with the assailant subsequently being killed by responding law enforcement officers.
Montreal shooting suspect: All we know as c hilling manifesto revealed
Although the authorities have not formally identified the suspect, TVA Nouvelles, a Canadian news outlet, has reported that the shooter was Seth Hatfield, referencing a manifesto that was allegedly discovered following the attack. Investigators have yet to disclose a motive; however, reports from Canadian media, citing police sources, suggest that the document is currently under examination as part of the investigation and may offer insights into the circumstances that led to the tragic shooting.
As reported by local media, Hatfield created a manifesto prior to the shooting and distributed it to multiple media organizations.
The 104-page manifesto authored by the suspect advocated for a violent uprising aimed at dismantling contemporary capitalist society, while also targeting police, Jewish individuals, women, and pornography. In 1989, Marc Lépine killed 14 female students at the Polytechnique engineering department in Montreal, asserting that women had destroyed his life. The Polytechnique is located just a short distance from the site of Monday's attack.
Also Read: Montreal shooting: 5 things to know as cop killed, suspect 'neutralized' in Côte-des-Neiges; all we know about lockdown
Montreal shooting: Chief of SPVM gives update on probe
Chief of SPVM Fady Dagher stated that the investigation remains active.
In a press conference, Chief Dagher confirmed that the suspect has been neutralized, yet the investigation continues.
According to Dagher, it has been 24 years since a police officer in Montreal was killed in the line of duty.
"This was a nightmare, the worst sort of nightmare," he stated. “When you become a police officer, you know the risks. But you never expect something like this to happen.
"The policewoman who was in critical condition is now in stable condition and no longer fears for her life," Dagher added.
Dagher stated that the police are in possession of the manifesto, yet they have not determined whether the attack was an ambush or if the suspect is affiliated with a larger network.
Quebec’s police oversight agency, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), is currently conducting an investigation into the shooting. As reported by Canadian media, the BEI is responsible for investigating all incidents in which a civilian is killed or injured during police operations or while in police custody.
Montreal shooting victims: Here's what we know
On Monday, a shooting incident in the Côte-des-Neiges area of Montreal, Canada, resulted in the deaths of a Montreal Police officer (SPVM) and a Jewish man. Additionally, a second officer sustained serious injuries.
The deceased civilian has been identified as Michael Moshe Mizrahi, a local Jewish resident and member of the Chabad center. The SPVM confirmed that the police officer who lost his life in the attack was Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, aged 34, who had been with the SPVM since 2021.
Mizrahi, who originally hailed from Lebanon, moved to Israel before eventually settling in Montreal. He is survived by a son and two daughters residing in Israel, and ZAKA is collaborating with local authorities to facilitate the repatriation of Mizrahi's body to Israel for burial.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More