Montreal shooting: 5 things to know as cop killed, suspect 'neutralized' in Côte-des-Neiges; all we know about lockdown

Just before 1:45 p.m., the SPVM confirmed the death of one officer. Additionally, a civilian was also killed during the confrontation, and the suspect has been reported dead.

Montreal police (SPVM) have reported that one officer has lost their life and another is in critical condition following a shooting incident in the Côte-des-Neiges area.

Montreal shooting: All you need to know Officers responded to the scene at 11:35 a.m. at the intersection of Courtrai and Trans Island avenues, prompting the issuance of an emergency alert advising residents to shelter in place. Individuals within the boundaries of Côte-des-Neiges Road, MacDonald Street, Highway 40, and Queen Mary are being instructed to remain indoors. Others are advised to steer clear of the vicinity. Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada shared her sympathies for those who lost their lives in the shooting. “My deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, and colleagues of the police officer who died in the line of duty in Côte-des-Neiges,“ she wrote on X. ”My thoughts are also with all those affected by this tragedy.” Authorities have cordoned off a residential street in the Côte-des-Neiges area. “We’re asking everyone to avoid the sector. The situation is not under control,” Brabant said. Public safety authorities have released an emergency notification regarding an armed and dangerous individual in the vicinity. The notification advises local residents to remain indoors and urges individuals to steer clear of the area. Montreal shooting: Quebec's Transport Department issues statement Quebec's Transport Department has announced the closure of sections of the Décarie expressway along with other areas of the highway network in the city's central region, owing to a continuing police operation.

Additionally, a local metro station has been shut down.

Domestic Security Minister Ian Lafrenière wrote on X, “my thoughts are with the families of the people injured.”

Montreal shooting: Witness speaks out Brandon Elkaim, a local resident, expressed his astonishment upon learning about the shooting incident in his neighborhood.

“It was about 10 or 12, what we now know, were shots in a row,” he told CTV News. “About 10 minutes went by of quiet but in that time, we saw the park completely empty out, parents and kids running in a panic.”

He noted that law enforcement quickly descended upon the area, and the investigation is still in progress.

“We’re all in complete shock that this is happening in our usually quiet neighbourhood,” he stated. “We’re surrounded by schools. This is usually a very family area. So, we’re all completely shocked at what we just saw happening here.”

Montreal police have not provided any information regarding the reasons or circumstances related to the gunfire.