Montreal shooting videos: Suspect in camouflage clothing seen opening fire at Côte-des-Neiges

A suspect opened fire at the neighborhood of Côte-des-Neiges in Montreal, Canada, on Monday afternoon. The suspect has been "neutralized," Montreal police confirmed. Multiple injuries are being reported, including the death of one police officer, according to CBC Canada. Representational. (Unsplash)

“We are asking everyone to avoid the sector. The situation is not under control,” Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. He confirmed that the situation unfolded at 11:35am local time at the intersection of Courtrai and Trans Island avenues, Brabant said.

By 1:45pm local time, the suspect was neutralized, even though it continued to be an active situation. Regarding the injury to the officer, Brabant said that "there was an officer that was injured” in the operation and one killed.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of one of our police officers while on duty,” the police said, confirming the death. The injured officer has not yet been identified.