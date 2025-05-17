LVAC gym shooting: Suspect killed, multiple victims in Las Vegas' Rainbow Boulevard - Latest update

Multiple people were reportedly shot at the Las Vegas Athletic Club gym on Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas on Friday. According to local media reports citing police officials, the suspect was fatally shot. Videos from the scene show multiple police vehicles and ambulances. Multiple people were shot at LVAC, Las Vegas(LVAC)

“LVMPD is currently investigating an officer-involved-shooting in the 1700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard. This is not an active shooter incident. No officers are injured. We will provide more information when it is available. Please avoid the area due to heavy police presence,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The incident happened near Flamingo and the 215, with LVMPD responding fast. They found a male suspect in a vehicle who didn't want to leave at first, as per local reports. The gym was reportedly locked down as a precaution, and helicopters were seen overhead. One witness shared relief on social media, saying they narrowly avoided being there.

LVMPD hasn't revealed the suspect's identity or motive yet. The investigation continues, and more details should come soon. The LVAC on Flamingo Road is popular, with extensive facilities and a large membership. It's been around for years and is a community staple.