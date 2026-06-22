Laura Loomer, Candace Owens clash over Charlie Kirk's legacy in explosive feud: 'Never claimed to be his close friend'

Laura Loomer and Candace Owens have taken their long-running feud to a new level, this time arguing over the legacy of late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. The latest exchange began after Owens accused Loomer of trying to rewrite Kirk’s history and exaggerate her connection to him. Loomer responded with a lengthy post defending herself, sharing screenshots of messages she said showed she had recently been in contact with Kirk before his death.

Laura Loomer rejects Candace Owens’ claims

Laura Loomer and Candace Owens feud.(X)

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In her response, Loomer pushed back on Owens’ suggestion that she had portrayed herself as one of Kirk’s closest advisers.

“I never claimed to be an advisor to Charlie and never claimed to be his close friend,” Loomer wrote.

She said Kirk had invited her to Turning Point USA headquarters just weeks before his death to discuss issues including what she called the “Woke Reich” and concerns about Islamism. To support her claim, Loomer shared screenshots that she said were from June 2025 conversations with Kirk.

Candace,



I never claimed to be an advisor to Charlie and never claimed to be his close friend. It is true though that he invited me to TPUSA HQ 2 weeks before his death to talk about ways to deal with the Woke Reich and the Islamic takeover of America.



And I don’t care if… https://t.co/dU8YSrX21a — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 21, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} Loomer also addressed Owens’ claim that Kirk had spoken negatively about her in private. Rather than denying it, she said it would not surprise her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Loomer also addressed Owens’ claim that Kirk had spoken negatively about her in private. Rather than denying it, she said it would not surprise her. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “And I don’t care if Charlie spoke badly about me to people as you claim,” Loomer wrote. “People say bad things about me all the time. I move on and stay focused.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “And I don’t care if Charlie spoke badly about me to people as you claim,” Loomer wrote. “People say bad things about me all the time. I move on and stay focused.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She argued that her decision to defend Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, showed her character, even if Kirk may have criticized her privately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She argued that her decision to defend Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, showed her character, even if Kirk may have criticized her privately. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read:Candace Owens drops bombshell Charlie Kirk texts 'exposing' Laura Loomer: 'She could be a fed' Charlie Kirk texts fuel fresh debate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read:Candace Owens drops bombshell Charlie Kirk texts 'exposing' Laura Loomer: 'She could be a fed' Charlie Kirk texts fuel fresh debate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Candace Owens’ original post went beyond politics and included sharp personal criticism. She accused Loomer of dishonesty, harassment, and attempting to reshape public perceptions of Charlie Kirk after his death. Owens also mocked Loomer’s appearance, referring to her as “SawFace.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candace Owens’ original post went beyond politics and included sharp personal criticism. She accused Loomer of dishonesty, harassment, and attempting to reshape public perceptions of Charlie Kirk after his death. Owens also mocked Loomer’s appearance, referring to her as “SawFace.” {{/usCountry}}

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Loomer dismissed those remarks and said they did not bother her. “Also, I don’t care if you call me ‘Saw Face’. Your attacks on my appearance don’t upset me. It just makes you look belligerent,” she wrote.

She then accused Owens of frequently targeting other women and said the criticism reflected Owens’ own insecurities rather than any problem with her appearance.

Also Read: Candace Owens claps back at death rumor, makes controversial claim on Charlie Kirk's killing, ‘but I am not dead’

The dispute is about more than personal insults. At its center is a fight over how Charlie Kirk should be remembered and who has the right to speak about his views and final months. While both women claim to be defending the truth, their public battle has exposed deep divisions inside conservative circles.

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