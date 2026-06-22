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Laura Loomer, Candace Owens clash over Charlie Kirk's legacy in explosive feud: 'Never claimed to be his close friend'

Laura Loomer rejected Candace Owens’ accusations, defended her credibility, and argued the real dispute is over Charlie Kirk’s legacy.

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 07:14 am IST
By Sehjal Gupta
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Laura Loomer and Candace Owens have taken their long-running feud to a new level, this time arguing over the legacy of late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. The latest exchange began after Owens accused Loomer of trying to rewrite Kirk’s history and exaggerate her connection to him. Loomer responded with a lengthy post defending herself, sharing screenshots of messages she said showed she had recently been in contact with Kirk before his death.

Laura Loomer rejects Candace Owens’ claims

Laura Loomer and Candace Owens feud.(X)

In her response, Loomer pushed back on Owens’ suggestion that she had portrayed herself as one of Kirk’s closest advisers.

“I never claimed to be an advisor to Charlie and never claimed to be his close friend,” Loomer wrote.

She said Kirk had invited her to Turning Point USA headquarters just weeks before his death to discuss issues including what she called the “Woke Reich” and concerns about Islamism. To support her claim, Loomer shared screenshots that she said were from June 2025 conversations with Kirk.

Loomer dismissed those remarks and said they did not bother her. “Also, I don’t care if you call me ‘Saw Face’. Your attacks on my appearance don’t upset me. It just makes you look belligerent,” she wrote.

She then accused Owens of frequently targeting other women and said the criticism reflected Owens’ own insecurities rather than any problem with her appearance.

Also Read: Candace Owens claps back at death rumor, makes controversial claim on Charlie Kirk's killing, ‘but I am not dead’

The dispute is about more than personal insults. At its center is a fight over how Charlie Kirk should be remembered and who has the right to speak about his views and final months. While both women claim to be defending the truth, their public battle has exposed deep divisions inside conservative circles.

 
politics death controversy feud
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Laura Loomer, Candace Owens clash over Charlie Kirk's legacy in explosive feud: 'Never claimed to be his close friend'
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