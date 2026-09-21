Lauren Boebert blasts journalists amid bombshell ethics complaint: ‘It’s a scam and you…’

Representative Lauren Boebert, a prominent conservative figure, is bashing out at people who have disseminated allegations from an ethics complaint concerning her.

Lauren Boebert vehemently denies ethics complaint allegations of sexual involvement with staff, stating they originate from David Wheeler, a known political operative. (Bloomberg)

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The inquiry contains claims that she engaged in sexual relations with three members of her staff, including two women. The 38-year-old Colorado Republican has categorically refuted these allegations, emphasizing that they originate from David Wheeler, a political operative with a documented pattern of making unsubstantiated claims against her.

Additionally, Boebert obtained a temporary civil protection order against Wheeler, who leads an organization known as American Muckrakers, in 2022.

The complaint alleges that she maintained professional relationships with her former district director Clarice Navarro Ratzlaff, her former chief of staff Jeffrey Small, and her current chief of staff Raven Finegan.

All three persons have categorically refuted these allegations.

Lauren Boebert blasts media for reporting on ethics complaint against her

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{{^usCountry}} “Hey journalists,” fumed Boebert said in a video message posted on X. “You all ran a smear and called it news. Some sloppy, desperate, obsessive hack stamps under oath on a fake filing so you’ll write penalty of perjury in the headline.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Hey journalists,” fumed Boebert said in a video message posted on X. “You all ran a smear and called it news. Some sloppy, desperate, obsessive hack stamps under oath on a fake filing so you’ll write penalty of perjury in the headline.” {{/usCountry}}

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“It’s a scam and you fell for it. No member of Congress certified in writing that his salacious BS attack was made in good faith and warrants review as required by Ethics.”

Also Read: Who is David B. Wheeler? American Muckrakers boss reacts as Lauren Boebert rejects his ethics complaint, ‘Please sue me’

‘Ethics not allowed to accept garbage’ says Lauren Boebert

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In the video, Boebert referenced procedural regulations that would preclude the Ethics Committee from accepting the complaint, specifically citing regulations prohibiting the submission of complaints within a 60-day period preceding an election and the absence of the requisite written certification from a House member accompanying the complaint.

“Ethics isn’t even allowed to accept this garbage,” she said. “Yet all of you were more than willing to.”

Boebert further contended that the staff members are presently under attack as a result of news organizations publishing articles that identify them.

Navarro-Ratzlaff characterized the allegations as “entirely false, defamatory, and beyond ridiculous.”

At the end of her video, Boebert said, “I hate to spoil the fan fiction, but y’all need to do better.”

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“I hope you see how desperate these fools are to get me out of office,” she said. “And I gotta say just one more thing before I sign off here to the rest of y’all: No, I’m not hiring.”