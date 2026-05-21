League of Legends down update: Thousands complain of outage; how to fix ‘cannot complete your request’ issue

League of Legends was reportedly down for thousands of users on Wednesday. Downdetector logged over 9000 complaints at the time of writing. As per the site, most issues sprung from game launch, while some complained of server issues.

League of Legends was reportedly down for users on Wednesday. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per Downdetector, users began to face issues from 8:33pm ET. Several people took to voice their complaints on the comment section and X. On the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, one person wrote “league of legends be down every other day now.”

League of Legends is a free competitive action-strategy video game by Riot Games. They did not address the outage officially. However, Downdetector noted that the number of people facing issues had reduced drastically. While it had peaked at over 11,000, now over 3,000 users continue to face troubles.

League of Legends down: Reactions from gamers

Several gamers protested League of Legends being down. “I’m trynna queue up some league of legends aram mayhem man fix this sh*t,” one user complained.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Another said “league of legends client is so f***ing a** I’m gonna crash out.” Yet another wrote “The Riot Client and subsequently the League of Legends client must be one of the must poorly engineered pieces of software I've ever used for a prolonged period of time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another said “league of legends client is so f***ing a** I’m gonna crash out.” Yet another wrote “The Riot Client and subsequently the League of Legends client must be one of the must poorly engineered pieces of software I've ever used for a prolonged period of time.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Many others directed their ire at Riot Games. “Riot Games is trying to stop my self harm gaming session,” one wrote. Another said “Riot games has the worst matchmaking system I have ever seen,” though it was not a direct complaint about the outage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many others directed their ire at Riot Games. “Riot Games is trying to stop my self harm gaming session,” one wrote. Another said “Riot games has the worst matchmaking system I have ever seen,” though it was not a direct complaint about the outage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, one person shared a screenshot which showed the issue League of Legends ran into amid the reported outage.

How to fix ‘cannot complete your request’ issue

To fix the ‘cannot complete your request because service is unavailable’ issue, one should terminate all Riot processes in the Task Manager. If this does not work, one should check if the game servers are down, and also try to restart the Riot Client.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, in this case the issues were reportedly widely so it was a problem on Riot Games' part, meaning individual fixes would not have solved the issue.

Meanwhile, people also began to rejoice as they were able to access League of Legends. One gamer exclaimed “yey its working!”, on the Downdetector comment page. Another added “ARAM works lets go guys inv me.” Yet another said “it works but is iffy, queue didnt pop for my friend.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON