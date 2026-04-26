'Let the show go on': Donald Trump after security incident at White House press dinner

Urging calm after a dramatic security scare at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, US President Donald Trump said he had recommended that authorities “let the show go on".

U.S. President Donald Trump salutes during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, DC, US., April 25, 2026.(REUTERS)

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Posting an update, Trump praised the response of security agencies and indicating that the situation was under control. “Quite an evening in DC Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely,” he said on social media, adding, “The shooter has been apprehended.” Track White House shooting live updates.

Trump added that while he backed continuing the event, the final decision would rest with officials: “They will make a decision shortly.”

He further said that the disruption had altered the evening’s course. “Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again,” he said.

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Guests take cover after U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner by Secret Service agents after a loud, unidentified noise, in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)

{{^usCountry}} The scare unfolded when gunfire broke out as the US President attended a press dinner in Washington on Saturday night, according to witnesses and AFP reporters. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took cover and were evacuated immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scare unfolded when gunfire broke out as the US President attended a press dinner in Washington on Saturday night, according to witnesses and AFP reporters. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took cover and were evacuated immediately. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Videos circulating from the event show loud noises ringing through the venue, prompting immediate action. News agency AFP reported that the evacuation was triggered by the sounds heard during the dinner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Videos circulating from the event show loud noises ringing through the venue, prompting immediate action. News agency AFP reported that the evacuation was triggered by the sounds heard during the dinner. {{/usCountry}}

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The US Secret Service officials said that one suspect has been taken into custody, adding that Trump and First Lady are safe, reported AFP.

Event to be rescheduled within 30 days: Trump

In a separate post, Trump said that he will address a press conference shortly. “We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days,” he said.

“Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room,” Trump said, noting that First Lady Melania Trump, the Vice President, and all Cabinet members “are in perfect condition.”

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He added that law enforcement had requested an immediate evacuation in line with protocol.

What we know about the shooter

Several unverified images circulating on social media appeared to show the suspected gunman being tackled to the ground by security personnel at the venue.

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HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the pictures.

An FBI official said the suspect fired at a Secret Service agent during the incident, but the agent was unharmed. The official further added that the individual, armed with a shotgun, had attempted to breach security at the event, reported Reuters.

“The FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad has responded to a shooting at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. The subject is in custody,” the FBI said in a statement.

The US Secret Service confirmed that the shooting occurred near the main screening area of the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

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