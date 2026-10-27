A search is underway for a 16-year-old Florida boy after his truck was found empty in Atlanta. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is now asking for the public's help locating Levi James Conner.

Levi Conner: Search underway for Florida teen after truck found abandoned in Atlanta (Osceola County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

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Conner was last known to be driving a gray 2019 Ford F-150 with Florida license plate 49BQPG. On Friday, October 23, around 7:05 pm, Atlanta police found the truck unoccupied near Lakewood Avenue and Lakewood Raceway, the sheriff's office said.

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Authorities are encouraging people in the Atlanta area to be on the lookout for Connor and report any information that could help investigators find him.

What we know about Levi James Conner

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{{^usCountry}} Conner is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Conner is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. {{/usCountry}}

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Connor was last seen wearing a black skullcap, blue hoodie and gray sweatpants, according to the sheriff's office.

“Detectives with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office believe that 16-year-old Levi Conner is now in Ralston, Nebraska. Information has led detectives to believe he is a runaway, and after leaving his vehicle in Atlanta, he boarded a Greyhound bus and traveled north to Nebraska. OCSO has contacted law enforcement in the Ralston area to be on the lookout for the missing teen,” Osceola County Sheriff's Office shared in an update on Facebook.

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Connor’s loved ones have also taken to Facebook to pray for his safe return.

“We’re praying for you buddy. Asking for prayers for the Conner family And that Levi is found safe! We’re ready to go turkey hunting and clay shooting again!” Facebook user Kristi Nicholson wrote.

“I am asking for your prayers for my missing 16 year old family member, Levi Conner. Please pray for his safe return to us. If you see him or know anything, please let us know. Much thanks and appreciation,” wrote Debra Touchton.

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Anyone with any information about Conner's whereabouts is urged to contact the OCSO at 407-348-2222 or call 911.