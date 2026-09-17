Lexington High School lockdown: Sheriff's update on ‘threat’ amid shooting fears; videos show police drill inside

Lexington High School in South Carolina, was placed on a lockdown after a threat was called in, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department confirmed. Following a large police response at the school, the Sheriff's department said that the threat level is “low,” even as fears of a potential shooting spread.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
"There is currently a large law enforcement presence at Lexington High School due to a threat being called in," the department said on Facebook. "The school has been locked down to everybody except for law enforcement. As we work to keep everyone safe and the campus secure, no one is allowed on or off campus except for law enforcement and district/school administrators."
Then, at 1:22pm ET, the school said that the "Deputies are still working to clear the school. The threat level at the school is considered low. "
Meanwhile, a video surfaced on social media which appears to be a security footage from inside the school on Augusta Highway. It showed the police officers in positions with their guns as they entered the school.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.