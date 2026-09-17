Lexington High School lockdown: Sheriff's update on ‘threat’ amid shooting fears; videos show police drill inside

Lexington High School in South Carolina, was placed on a lockdown after a threat was called in, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department confirmed. Following a large police response at the school, the Sheriff's department said that the threat level is “low,” even as fears of a potential shooting spread.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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"There is currently a large law enforcement presence at Lexington High School due to a threat being called in," the department said on Facebook. "The school has been locked down to everybody except for law enforcement. As we work to keep everyone safe and the campus secure, no one is allowed on or off campus except for law enforcement and district/school administrators."

Then, at 1:22pm ET, the school said that the "Deputies are still working to clear the school. The threat level at the school is considered low. "

Meanwhile, a video surfaced on social media which appears to be a security footage from inside the school on Augusta Highway. It showed the police officers in positions with their guns as they entered the school.

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This story is developing.