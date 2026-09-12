Lil Durk acquittal: G Herbo drops bombshell reaction; what to know about their relationship as video viral

Lil Durk’s acquittal in his federal murder-for-hire case has drawn an emotional reaction from fellow Chicago rapper G Herbo, with a video of Herbo celebrating the verdict quickly gaining attention online.

G Herbo reacts to Lil Durk’s acquittal in the federal murder-for-hire case. (Instagram/nolimitherbo, lildurk)

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In a video shared on his Instagram story, Herbo can be heard saying, “That’s hard. That’s hard, boy….” The video was shared shortly after a federal jury found Durk not guilty of all charges in the high-profile Los Angeles case.

Deep Dive What were the charges against Lil Durk in his recent trial? Lil Durk faced multiple charges including conspiracy, using interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and using and discharging firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death. What impact does Lil Durk's acquittal have on his upcoming racketeering trial? Despite his acquittal in the murder-for-hire case, Lil Durk remains in federal custody as he faces a separate racketeering trial with allegations related to organized crime and violence scheduled for October 5. How did G Herbo react to Lil Durk's acquittal? G Herbo celebrated Lil Durk's acquittal in an emotional video shared on Instagram, expressing his happiness by stating, 'That’s hard. That’s hard, boy….'

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{{^usCountry}} The verdict followed two weeks of testimony and three days of jury deliberations. Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, had been accused of orchestrating a 2022 murder-for-hire plot targeting rapper Tyquian “Quando Rondo” Bowman. The attack resulted in the death of Bowman’s cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson. Durk had denied the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The verdict followed two weeks of testimony and three days of jury deliberations. Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, had been accused of orchestrating a 2022 murder-for-hire plot targeting rapper Tyquian “Quando Rondo” Bowman. The attack resulted in the death of Bowman’s cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson. Durk had denied the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Who is Brian Steel? Net worth, fees, salary of Lil Durk’s lawyer after rapper’s acquittal in murder-for-hire case

What happened in Lil Durk’s case?

Durk was accused of taking part in a 2022 plot to kill Atlanta rapper Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman. Prosecutors alleged that the attack was connected to the 2020 killing of Durk’s friend and fellow rapper King Von.

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The 2022 attack took place at a West Hollywood gas station. The shooters missed Rondo but killed his cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson. Prosecutors argued that Durk had helped orchestrate the attack through people associated with his Only the Family collective.

Durk’s defense challenged the prosecution’s witnesses and argued that former associate Kavon Grant had orchestrated the shooting. His lawyers also questioned the credibility of cooperating witnesses who had pleaded guilty in connection with the case. The jury ultimately found Durk not guilty on all charges.

What is G Herbo’s relationship with Lil Durk?

G Herbo and Lil Durk are both Chicago rappers who emerged from the city’s drill scene and have longstanding ties within Chicago hip-hop.

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Herbo has also publicly shown support for Durk during his legal battle. He was among the artists and members of Durk’s wider circle who were seen at the federal courthouse during the trial.

Durk’s federal case itself was built around prosecutors’ claim that the 2022 attack was retaliation for Von’s 2020 killing.

Also read: Lil Durk federal racketeering case: VICAR charges explained as rapper set to face new trial on October 5

Herbo’s latest reaction therefore comes against the backdrop of a relationship that has played out over years of Chicago rap, collaborations and public support.

Lil Durk’s legal troubles are not over

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Although the acquittal is a major victory for Durk, it does not immediately end his legal problems.

He remains in federal custody while facing a separate case involving racketeering, murder and firearms charges. Prosecutors have said they intend to proceed with that case, with a second trial scheduled for October 5.

For now, however, the acquittal has given Durk his biggest legal victory since his 2024 arrest, and G Herbo’s emphatic reaction has quickly become one of the latest viral moments surrounding the rapper’s case.