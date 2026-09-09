Lil Durk trial: Why the rapper may remain behind bars even if he is found not guilty

As Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial comes to a close and the jury begins deliberating, there is one thing that may not change no matter the verdict, that the rapper could still remain behind bars, at least for now.

Why could Lil Durk remain in jail?

Lil Durk faces a second racketeering trial, which experts say could keep him behind bars even if he is acquitted in the current case. (Instagram/ @lildurk)

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Even if Durk is found not guilty in this trial, he still faces a second trial on racketeering charges, according to Complex. Prosecutors had wanted to try both cases together but lost that request over the summer. In the racketeering case, Durk is accused of running a criminal enterprise involved in violence and drug trafficking.

Because of the second case, the federal government is expected to try to keep Durk in custody even if he is found not guilty in the current trial, according to Complex. Prosecutors have already accused him of trying to intimidate witnesses. They are likely to argue that he could have an easier time intimidating witnesses if he is released.

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{{^usCountry}} Prosecutors have also raised allegations that Durk tried to flee the country. They are expected to use this to argue that he could be a flight risk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prosecutors have also raised allegations that Durk tried to flee the country. They are expected to use this to argue that he could be a flight risk. {{/usCountry}}

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Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, now president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Complex that prosecutors will "almost certainly" ask for detention even if they lose the trial.

"Detention is appropriate if there's two factors in place: someone is either a risk of flight, or they're a danger to the community," he explained. “It doesn't really turn on the merits of the case or the strength of the evidence, although that's one factor to be considered. But the primary factor is risk of flight and danger. And the evidence is generally viewed in the light most favorable to the government.”

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Could a not guilty verdict give Durk a chance at freedom?

Trial attorney Adante Porter told Complex that prosecutors will likely try to keep Durk in custody no matter what the jury decides. However, if he is found not guilty, he could have a better chance of getting some form of freedom.

The second trial involves charges that are similar to those in the current case. However, they relate to violent incidents allegedly carried out or planned in Atlanta and Chicago, rather than the Los Angeles shooting at the center of the current case.

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"If he is acquitted, then Durk's team will have a much better argument to say, a lot of this similar conduct is being alleged, and maybe even some of the same people are involved in both situations," Porter said. "Given that the jury acquitted him in Los Angeles, that weakens the prosecutors' position that it's likely he did whatever he's accused of in Chicago."

Porter also said federal judges have several ways to monitor someone without keeping them in jail.

"They can do home confinement, they can do electronic monitoring, they can have the probation department monitoring him and having him check in," he said. “They can have daily check-ins and things of that nature. Or they could even have him in an alternate confinement situation. The feds have many more options available to them than your typical state court judge in terms of monitoring a person who's going up on trial.”

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About the case

Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, is accused of planning a 2022 murder-for-hire that killed a rival's cousin near the Beverly Center, according to The Independent. Prosecutors say Banks ordered a group to travel from Chicago to Los Angeles to kill rapper Tyquian Bowman, also known as Quando Rondo. They say the alleged attack was revenge for the 2020 killing of Banks' friend, rapper Dayvon "King Von" Bennett.

The attack happened on August 19, 2022. A gunman fired at least 18 rounds into a vehicle, killing Bowman's cousin, Saviay'a Robinson. Bowman was not hurt.

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"This case is not about music- it's about murder," Assistant US Attorney Daniel Weiner told jurors. He also alleged that Banks became “consumed with revenge.”

assistant, Kavon Grant. Grant later testified against Banks after reaching a plea deal with the government.

Banks has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, stalking, and murder-for-hire charges, according to The Independent. If convicted, he could face life in prison. He was arrested in October 2024 while allegedly trying to leave the country.