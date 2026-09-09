Why is Lonnie Bunch retiring? Smithsonian chief steps down amid Trump scrutiny over museum’s history

Lonnie Bunch III, the head of the Smithsonian Institution, has announced his retirement. His exit comes at a time when the Trump administration has been putting heavy pressure on the museum organization, and also as several White House staffers are reportedly planning to leave their jobs. Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch III has announced his retirement. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Bunch announces his retirement Lonnie Bunch III said he will retire as the head of the Smithsonian Institution, as per CNN. He held a role that placed him at the center of President Donald Trump's efforts to reshape the world's largest museum organization.

"It is with very mixed emotions and heartfelt gratitude that I announce my retirement from the Smithsonian," Bunch said in a statement on Tuesday. He added, “I leave with pride and sadness, gratitude and joy, and with enormous confidence in the people who will carry this remarkable institution forward.”

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Why is Bunch retiring? Bunch, 73, said in multiple interviews that his retirement was not related to pressure from the Trump administration to make changes to the institution, as per CNN.

However, Bunch’s departure comes as the Trump administration has increased its scrutiny of the Smithsonian. The administration has accused its leadership of allowing progressive ideas to influence how American history is presented and has raised concerns about possible violations of federal nondiscrimination law.

In a recently released Department of the Interior letter, the administration said the Smithsonian leadership's "institutional culture may have resulted in significant violations of Federal antidiscrimination law." It alleged that this included creating a hostile work environment and giving opportunities, funding and other benefits based on race, ethnicity and other protected characteristics, according to the New York Post. The letter did not provide specific evidence of illegal activity.

The administration warned that federal agencies could withdraw some forms of support if the Smithsonian does not address its concerns. It said an "appropriate response" from the Smithsonian "must likewise address executive leadership and institutional ideology."

The pressure follows a 2025 executive order that directed officials to seek the removal of what the administration called "improper ideology" from the Smithsonian, as per The Post.

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Trump administration pressure Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, also chancellor of the Smithsonian, said, "Secretary Bunch has pursued excellence in the telling of our nation's story," adding that the board looks forward to “working with him in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition for his successor.”

Bunch, who has led the institution since 2019, had defended its independence amid the administration's scrutiny, though he also complied with the White House's request to hand over documents about museum exhibitions, as per CNN. Trump has called the Smithsonian's telling of history "woke" and pushed to root out what he sees as a rewriting of American history at the museums.

Greg Werkheiser, an attorney involved in lawsuits against the Trump administration, said Bunch's departure should raise concerns. "Whatever words are used to describe his departure, it comes after an extraordinary campaign of political pressure on the Smithsonian and its leadership," he said, adding, “Americans should be deeply concerned whenever political power is used to make the people entrusted with telling our nation's history fear for their jobs if they tell that history honestly.”

The Smithsonian Board of Regents will choose the next secretary, as per CNN. Along with Roberts, the board's members include Vice President JD Vance and Republican and Democratic lawmakers, as well as some members of the public.

Bunch's exit comes amid wider White House staff departures Bunch's resignation comes as Trump's White House also faces pressure, with several staffers reportedly planning to leave, as per The Independent. This includes Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Nearly a dozen staffers have left the White House in recent weeks, including Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson and Deputy National Security Adviser Andy Baker. As per Bloomberg News, more senior officials are reportedly considering leaving soon. Former RNC communications director Lisa Camooso Miller told Bloomberg, “This also is, without question, the hardest time to hire into an administration.”