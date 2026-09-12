Lil Durk verdict: Jury decision made in rapper's murder-for-hire trial; Details amid ‘quiet’ day at LA courthouse

Update: The jury at the Los Angeles courthouse has reached a verdict in rapper Lil Durk's murder for hire trial on Friday, LA Magazine's Taylor Parise reported.

Rapper Lil Durk is on the verge of a verdict in the murder-for-hire trial. (Lil Durk/ Instagram)

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Original story: Despite wide anticipation of a potential verdict in rapper Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial on Friday, September 11- the Day 3 of jury deliberation, no update has come from the Los Angeles courthouse.

The blackout of information on what's happening in the trial today has left Lil Durk's fans and journalists covering the trial equally frustrated. Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, is charged with organizing a murder-for-hire plot against rapper Quando Rondo in August 2022. The closing arguments in the case were completed on September 8, Tuesday. The jury has been deliberating for three straight days.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier today, the Los Angeles Magazine, which has been covering the trial live, reported that it expected the jury to reach a verdict. As of 3:18pm PDT, no verdict has come in the case. Jury deliberation usually continues till around 4:30pm PDT at LA County courthouses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier today, the Los Angeles Magazine, which has been covering the trial live, reported that it expected the jury to reach a verdict. As of 3:18pm PDT, no verdict has come in the case. Jury deliberation usually continues till around 4:30pm PDT at LA County courthouses. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Who are Lil Durk’s lawyers Brian Steel, Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg, and Christy O’Connor? All you need to know

Why Has There Been No Update On Court Proceedings On Friday?

Journalist Taylor Parise, who has been covering the trial live for LA Magazine, reported on the unusually quiet proceedings inside the courthouse today. "Quite a bit of people lining the halls and waiting for news on day 3 of verdict watch," she wrote.

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Hours later, when a follower sought update, she wrote: “No update at all! I wish I could read the situation and give more information, but everyone here at the courthouse is wondering the same thing... what does the waiting mean about the verdict? There's not really anyone who feels confident about making a prediction.”

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But around 3:00pm PDT, rapper Memo600 of Chicago posted an Instagram story suggesting that the jury may have reached a verdict in the Lil Durk murder-for-hire case. "THEY JUST REACHED A VERDICT PRAY FA SMURK," he wrote on an Instagram story. However, no official confirmation has come. Similar claims were reported by DJ Akademiks and other Lil Durk's associates.

Also read: How many kids does Lil Durk have? Meet the rapper's children and family

Here's the story:

Rapper Memo600 seemingly claimed that the jury has reached a verdict.

However, clarifying the situation, journalist Taylor Parise wrote: “No verdict is in! This is a rumor. I will post as soon as we get any update at the courthouse!”

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Everyone is watching closely the final few minutes of court proceedings today in hope of a verdict. But if the jury fails to reach a decision, the trial will spill over to Monday.