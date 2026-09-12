Lil Durk's father speaks out after rapper's not guilty verdict in murder-for-hire case

Big Durk, the father of Lil Durk, is commemorating his son's triumph in court, stating that it is a remarkable occasion for the whole family, as per TMZ.

Big Durk celebrates Lil Durk's not guilty verdict in his murder-for-hire trial. A federal jury acquitted him of all charges after three days of deliberation, ending a case that could have resulted in life imprisonment. (X/@Polymarket)

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Lil Durk faced allegations of orchestrating a hit on rival rapper Quando Rondo as revenge for the 2020 murder of his friend, King Von.

Prosecutors asserted that the assailants discharged 18 rounds at Quando's black Escalade near the Beverly Center in 2022, resulting in the death of Quando's cousin, Saviay'a Robinson, instead.

A Los Angeles federal jury declared Lil Durk, also known as Durk Banks, not guilty on all five charges in his murder-for-hire trial. ABC7 Los Angeles reported that the jury reached its verdict after three days of deliberation, bringing to a close a case where the 33-year-old Grammy winner risked life in federal prison if convicted.

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{{^usCountry}} Big Durk addressed spoke to TMZ outside the courthouse on Friday in downtown Los Angeles, shortly after a jury acquitted Lil Durk of all five charges in his federal murder-for-hire case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Big Durk addressed spoke to TMZ outside the courthouse on Friday in downtown Los Angeles, shortly after a jury acquitted Lil Durk of all five charges in his federal murder-for-hire case. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Will Lil Durk be released from jail in 2026? Arrest date, new trial in focus after acquittal in Quando Rondo case

Deep Dive What charges did Lil Durk face in the murder-for-hire case? Lil Durk faced five charges, including conspiracy to commit stalking and using interstate commerce facilities in a murder-for-hire resulting in death. Why was Lil Durk's acquittal a significant event for his family? Lil Durk's acquittal was significant for his family as it marked a moment of joy and relief, especially for his father, Big Durk, who expressed immense happiness over the verdict. What are the implications of Lil Durk's current legal issues following his acquittal? Despite his acquittal, Lil Durk remains in federal custody and faces a separate trial related to racketeering and firearms charges, scheduled to begin on October 5.

Lil Durk's family bursts with joy

He stated he is “bursting with joy” and is struggling to hold back his happiness, adding that the whole family is experiencing a “high” after the verdict.

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Big Durk further said that his son always anticipated the day when he would be declared not guilty and now the family intends to celebrate this momentous occasion in a grand manner.

Who all supported Lil Durk?

Kanye West openly demonstrated his support by sitting with Durk's family during the testimony and displaying a "Free Durk" shirt outside the courthouse.

Earlier in the trial, Machine Gun Kelly also made an appearance at the courthouse. On the day of the verdict, Variety reported on the acquittal, characterizing the scene as a media circus, with fans and tourists crowding the block outside.

That phrase "Free Durk" now holds greater significance than mere promotion.

Durk endured almost two years in federal detention while his career, family, and future remained uncertain.

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"Free Durk" has evolved from a simple demand — the jury has brought him closer to freedom than he has been since his arrest.

He is not yet leaving federal custody, but this verdict represents the most significant progress toward that goal to date.