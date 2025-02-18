Lincoln fire: Crews battle house blaze near Woods Park, Nebraska
ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Feb 18, 2025 08:07 PM IST
A fire broke out at a home near Woods Park in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Tuesday. Videos from the scene showed firefighters battling the four alarm blaze.
A fire broke out at a home near Woods Park in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Tuesday. Videos from the scene showed firefighters battling the four alarm fire near 25th and L Streets. The 25th street between J and M streets has been closed as a result of the blaze. Lincoln Fire Rescue spokesperson MJ Lierman told local television networh KOLN that three buildings suffered damages in the fire. While the firefighters are working to contain the blaze, Lierman said the weather conditions in the region are also affecting their efforts. Residents took to social media to say they could see smoke from miles away.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information