Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lincoln fire: Crews battle house blaze near Woods Park, Nebraska

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Feb 18, 2025 08:07 PM IST

A fire broke out at a home near Woods Park in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Tuesday. Videos from the scene showed firefighters battling the four alarm blaze.

A fire broke out at a home near Woods Park in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Tuesday. Videos from the scene showed firefighters battling the four alarm fire near 25th and L Streets. The 25th street between J and M streets has been closed as a result of the blaze. Lincoln Fire Rescue spokesperson MJ Lierman told local television networh KOLN that three buildings suffered damages in the fire. While the firefighters are working to contain the blaze, Lierman said the weather conditions in the region are also affecting their efforts. Residents took to social media to say they could see smoke from miles away.

A fire broke out at a home in Lincoln, Nebraska.(Representational Image)
A fire broke out at a home in Lincoln, Nebraska.(Representational Image)

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On