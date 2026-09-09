Lindsay Clancy got nose job or rhinoplasty? Alleged before and after photos surface amid wild claims following mistrial

Lindsay Clancy's personal life has come under scrutiny as she stood trial after being accused of killing her children. A mistrial has now been declared for the mother who allegedly strangled her kids – Cora, Dawson, and Callan on January 24, 2023. Amid the many details about Lindsay's life that have drawn public attention, claims have been made on social media that Lindsay got a ‘nose job’ or ‘rhinoplasty’.
A ‘nose job’ or ‘rhinoplasty’ is the plastic surgery procedure that involves reconstructing a nose with living tissue.
Unverified accounts on social media claimed that Lindsay underwent rhinoplasty and shared alleged photos from before and after her surgery.
Lindsay Clancy ‘nose job’ claims: Alleged before-after photos
Many of these unverified profiles which claimed Lindsay Clancy underwent a ‘nose job’ also shared alleged photos of her from before and after the surgery.
A Reddit forum where the Lindsay Clancy case has been discussed saw a comment four days back where a person claimed she had a nose job. “Imagine getting a nose job and its still the worst nose ever,” they wrote. Claims about Lindsay Clancy getting a nose job appeared to be doing the rounds since August, since a Facebook discussion group on the accused mother had a post which read “She had a nose job in college. My question is , did it grow back ?”.
Yet another person shared photos of Lindsay Clancy and wrote “So apparently Lindsay Clancy has had a nose job. That explains her oddly pointy and unnatural witchy looking nose.”{{/usCountry}}
Yet another person shared photos of Lindsay Clancy and wrote “So apparently Lindsay Clancy has had a nose job. That explains her oddly pointy and unnatural witchy looking nose.”{{/usCountry}}
Such claims surfaced on X too along with Lindsay's photos. A podcaster wrote “Did you know Lindsay Clancy got a nose job? Probably nothing.”
Another remarked there was a ‘resurfaced photo of her before her nose job.’
Yet another claimed “Lindsay Clancy (née Musgrove) before (2007) and after plastic surgery nosejob. Makes sense now why her nose looks weird.”
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The claims seem to have started as many found Lindsay's nose looking peculiar during her trial. However, there is no confirmation of Lindsay Clancy getting a nose job.
Did Lindsay Clancy get a nose job or rhinoplasty?
No, despite widespread claims on social media, there is no verifiable report on Lindsay Clancy getting a nose job or rhinoplasty. Her medical details came up during the hearing, where a mistrial has now been declared.
No mention of any plastic surgery was made at that time either. These claims appear to be mere social media speculation stemming from interest in Lindsay Clancy's personal life.