What happened in the Lindsay Clancy trial: She killed her children, then tried to take her own life

While the prosecutors were tasked with establishing that Clancy had acted deliberately while carrying out the murders, the defence, citing her postpartum psychosis, said she had been acting under the duress of her mental condition.

The case, which was closely watched, had sharply divided Americans over whether the Massachusetts woman should be held criminally responsible for the murders. The trial had generated intense interest for weeks, putting the spotlight on maternal mental health following childbirth, the Associated Press reported.

The jury in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial declared a mistrial on Friday, following seven days of deliberations. 36-year-old Clancy was accused of killing her three children, a charge she admitted to.

What are the next steps after the mistrial in Lindsay Clancy's case?

What are the next steps after the mistrial in Lindsay Clancy's case?

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What happened during the trial? A Massachusetts judge declared a mistrial on Friday after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision in the murder trial. The mistrial came on the seventh day of the jury deliberations, AP reported.

While Clancy had never denied killing her children, her attorney had said she had a rare condition called postpartum psychosis when she strangled her kids. Prosecutors said she knew what she was doing.

The judge had on Friday said he was going to declare a mistrial, before suddenly changing course and letting Clancy's attorney appeal the decision to the top court in Massachusetts. However, the court declined to stop the judge from declaring a mistrial. Clancy's attorneys had submitted that owing to her condition, she was facing stress, sleep deprivation and hormonal changes following childbirth, according to the AP report.

They also argued that one of the jurors had revealed a potential bias against people with mental health issues, without elaborating further. They had submitted that the juror should, at least, be questioned more thoroughly by the judge, or be dismissed outright before the mistrial was declared. The jury had said it couldn't reach a verdict three times.

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What was the case about? Clancy, a former labour and delivery nurse, was charged with killing her three children in January, 2023. She allegedly strangled her children – 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan Clancy – with exercise bands.

The prosecutors in the case alleged she had deliberately sent her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, out of the house to get some medicines and dinner before carrying out the crime. Following the murders, Clancy jumped out from a second-storey window in an alleged suicide bid, and is still paralysed from the waist down, AP reported.

What happens after mistrial ruling? A mistrial does not mean the case has been resolved and Clancy acquitted. Clancy is still charged with murder and is expected to remain at the Tewksbury Hospital in Massachusetts, where she was being lodged during the trial, until resolution.

Prosecutors have not immediately decided on whether they would want to force a retrial or negotiate a plea deal, according to AP. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz had, before the verdict, said any decision would be “about getting justice for those three little babies.”

(With inputs from AP)