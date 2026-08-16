Lindsay Clancy kids ages: How old were Cora, Dawson and Callan when they died?

Lindsay Clancy is facing three counts of murder in the killings of her three children – Cora, Dawson and Callan. Amid her trial, Netizens have been searching for information on her kids, their ages when they died, her legal strategy and more.

Lindsay Clancy kids ages

Lindsay Clancy reacts as prosecutors play a video of a family outing during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S., August 13, 2026. Josh Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

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When the Clancy kids were killed, Cora was five years old, Dawson was three years old and Callan was 8 months old.

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Lindsay’s ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, took the stand on the first two days of the trial and testified about finding his kids fatally injured and Lindsay’s struggles with mental health. He said that Lindsay was a “very dedicated” mother who “just had a really hard time being separated from them.”

Lindsay was seen sobbing and inconsolable Wednesday afternoon, August 12, when a forensic pathologist testified during her triple murder trial about the traumatic injuries the children suffered in their final moments. The proceedings are taking place in a Plymouth, Massachusetts, courtroom.

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{{^usCountry}} Lindsay’s two older children, Cora and Dawson, were rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Her youngest child, Callan, spent several days in the hospital before succumbing to her injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lindsay’s two older children, Cora and Dawson, were rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Her youngest child, Callan, spent several days in the hospital before succumbing to her injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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Lindsay herself was left paralyzed from waist down after attempting suicide by jumping from a second-story window on January 24, 2023, the same day she killed her children. Prosecutors said that after the murders, Lindsay cut her wrists and neck and jumped from a second-story window. This left her partially paralyzed.

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According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.

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If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. In case she is found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.