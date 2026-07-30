Lindsay Clancy: Postpartum psychosis survivor shares experience amid murder trial; ‘heard voices, saw shadowy figures’

Lindsay Clancy is facing trial for the 2023 murder of her three children. Her postpartum psychosis has come into focus amid the trial.

Lindsay Clancy's husband, Patrick, testified about the day she killed their three children. (AP Pool)

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Now, a fellow survivor has shared her individual experience, allowing others a peek into what Clancy might have been going through, before she took the tragic step of strangling her kids.

A woman called Kathryn Myers shared her experience on Facebook, and the post has garnered multiple reactions from women going through the same thing.

What postpartum psychosis survivor shared

The woman shared her experience after the birth of her child, Joey.

“I was wide awake, well rested, and holding my baby and staring at him and I was hearing distinct male voices. I would call Chris constantly asking him ‘are you in the house right now?’. ‘No, honey. I’m at the office. What’s up?’," the woman shared.

“The voices weren’t what you’d think they’d be. It wasn’t like some sort of demonic possession or creepy voices. It was very clear human voices talking and it would make me scour my home looking for another human being. I kept brushing them off, but then the hallucinations started. I would hear the voices and then see a dark shadow pass by my peripheral vision that were very clearly an adult body. Again, I’m holding my baby, months after delivering him, feeling happy and well rested,” she added.

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“'Hello???' ‘Hi. What’s going on?’ the man’s friendly voice replied as the shadowy figure slipped past my shoulder into the dining room. I put Joey in his swing and started searching for the voice," the woman further detailed.

“This was happening weekly. And then it started happening daily. Constantly I’d see human figures walking through my home. Whenever I tried to look directly at them they completely dissipated as if they were never there. Daily i was hearing voices, sometimes they’d respond to my questions or shouts. My entire reality of what was real was crumbling,” she continued in the heartbreaking post.

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The woman's post was also shared on X by a page which noted “What does postpartum psychosis actually feel like? As the Lindsay Clancy murder trial continues, jurors will hear from experts about postpartum psychosis. But there's one perspective they won’t hear, and it’s an important one - the judge ruled that women who have personally lived through postpartum psychosis cannot testify about their own experiences.”

What to know about the Lindsay Clancy case

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Clancy reportedly had suicidal thoughts in the past. Her husband, Patrick Clancy, testified about the day Lindsay Clancy killed their children – 3-year-old Dawson, 5-year-old Cora, and 8-month-old Callan.

Clancy said she heard a voice say “This is your last chance. Kill the children so you can kill yourself,” on the day she took the lives of her kids, as per her lawyer.