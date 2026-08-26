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Lindsay Clancy trial update: Chris Benoit finds support online as fears about ‘copycat’ killings grow

Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her children, found support during her trial, leading many online to wonder why Chris Benoit didn't get such support.

Published on: Aug 26, 2026, 10:10:56 IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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Lindsay Clancy stands accused of killing her three children – Cora, Dawson, and Callan. She is currently facing trial in Massachusetts.

The support Lindsay Clancy is getting during her trial made netizens question why Chris Benoit didn't get the same when he killed his wife, child, and then himself. (AP Pool Photo)
The support Lindsay Clancy is getting during her trial made netizens question why Chris Benoit didn't get the same when he killed his wife, child, and then himself. (AP Pool Photo)

Lindsay Clancy's lawyers said she does not deny carrying out the physical acts that caused the deaths. However, they are arguing Lindsay be found not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility. Today during the trial, psychologist Kirk Heilbrun testified that he believed Lindsay to be ‘criminally responsible’ for taking the lives of her children.

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy trial update: Patrick Clancy's lawyers warn of ‘real life consequences’ amid swirling speculations

Deep Dive

What evidence did the prosecution present regarding Lindsay Clancy's mental state during the killings?

The prosecution argued that Lindsay Clancy was aware of her actions and acted 'intentionally, rationally and swiftly' when she killed her children, asserting that she was not experiencing psychosis.

Why do some supporters claim Lindsay Clancy's case is similar to Chris Benoit's?

Supporters highlight the disparity in public support for Clancy compared to Benoit, indicating that both figures have faced intense scrutiny and differing reactions despite the similar nature of their actions.

How did Lindsay Clancy's attorney argue for her lack of criminal responsibility?

Clancy's defense team argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis, which impaired her ability to understand the wrongfulness of her actions at the time of the murders.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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