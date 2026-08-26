Lindsay Clancy trial update: Chris Benoit finds support online as fears about ‘copycat’ killings grow

Lindsay Clancy stands accused of killing her three children – Cora, Dawson, and Callan. She is currently facing trial in Massachusetts.

The support Lindsay Clancy is getting during her trial made netizens question why Chris Benoit didn't get the same when he killed his wife, child, and then himself. (AP Pool Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lindsay Clancy's lawyers said she does not deny carrying out the physical acts that caused the deaths. However, they are arguing Lindsay be found not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility. Today during the trial, psychologist Kirk Heilbrun testified that he believed Lindsay to be ‘criminally responsible’ for taking the lives of her children.

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy trial update: Patrick Clancy's lawyers warn of ‘real life consequences’ amid swirling speculations