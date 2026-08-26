Lindsay Clancy trial update: Chris Benoit finds support online as fears about ‘copycat’ killings grow

Lindsay Clancy stands accused of killing her three children – Cora, Dawson, and Callan. She is currently facing trial in Massachusetts.
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Lindsay Clancy's lawyers said she does not deny carrying out the physical acts that caused the deaths. However, they are arguing Lindsay be found not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility. Today during the trial, psychologist Kirk Heilbrun testified that he believed Lindsay to be ‘criminally responsible’ for taking the lives of her children.
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Deep Dive
What evidence did the prosecution present regarding Lindsay Clancy's mental state during the killings?
The prosecution argued that Lindsay Clancy was aware of her actions and acted 'intentionally, rationally and swiftly' when she killed her children, asserting that she was not experiencing psychosis.
Why do some supporters claim Lindsay Clancy's case is similar to Chris Benoit's?
Supporters highlight the disparity in public support for Clancy compared to Benoit, indicating that both figures have faced intense scrutiny and differing reactions despite the similar nature of their actions.
How did Lindsay Clancy's attorney argue for her lack of criminal responsibility?
Clancy's defense team argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis, which impaired her ability to understand the wrongfulness of her actions at the time of the murders.
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