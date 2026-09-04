Lindsay Clancy trial update: Does only one juror think she's guilty? Holdout raises questions about admission of guilt

The jury in the Lindsay Clancy trial, in Massachusetts, is deadlocked 11-1 after six days of deliberations. The mother of three stands accused of killing her children Cora, Dawson, and Callan on January 24, 2023.

The Lindsay Clancy trial jury is deadlocked 11-1 and deliberations are ongoing. (REUTERS)

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While Lindsay's attorneys have not disputed her actions, they have noted she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was under heavy medication when she carried out the acts. At the end of the hearing, the judge had instructed the jurors to consider a lesser charge of manslaughter as well. Now, reports have indicated that one juror is refusing to follow rules regarding the law's definition of reasonable doubt.

Lindsay's attorney Kevin Reddington sought that the juror be removed but prosecution felt that the judge's instructions to the jury was sufficient and deliberations were allowed to continue.

Deep Dive What is reasonable doubt in the context of the Lindsay Clancy trial? Reasonable doubt is the legal standard that the prosecution must meet to secure a conviction, meaning jurors must be firmly convinced of a defendant's guilt based on the evidence presented. What happens if the jury in the Lindsay Clancy trial remains deadlocked? If the jury cannot reach a unanimous decision, it may lead to a mistrial, where the case remains unresolved, and the prosecution could consider retrying the case or negotiating a plea deal. What have been the jurors' discussions regarding the concept of culpability in Lindsay Clancy's case? Jurors have expressed disagreements about whether Lindsay Clancy was legally sane and criminally responsible when she killed her children, influencing the deliberation process and the potential for a deadlocked jury.

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy ‘copycat’ of Deirdre Morley? Ireland case of mom killing kids in focus as jury out in Massachusetts trial

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{{^usCountry}} This has led to claims online that only one juror wants to find Lindsay Clancy guilty, while the others are leaning towards a not guilty verdict. Here's what to know of the online claims. Does only one juror want to find Lindsay Clancy guilty? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This has led to claims online that only one juror wants to find Lindsay Clancy guilty, while the others are leaning towards a not guilty verdict. Here's what to know of the online claims. Does only one juror want to find Lindsay Clancy guilty? {{/usCountry}}

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Several claims were shared online, but these are only speculations since no one can actually know what is going on in the room where the jurors are deliberating. The entire process is strictly sealed off and only after deliberations, is the judge informed of the verdict, which they then announce.

However, social media profiles following the Lindsay Clancy case have shared speculations. “The Lindsay Clancy jury has 1 holdout. Obviously that is the 1 person who thinks she is NOT guilty, right? NOPE! Actually, only 1 person believes she IS guilty. The other 11 believe she should walk free. Absolutely insane. Our country is so lost…,” one wrote.

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Another claimed “a juror wants to vote guilty, so they are working to have the juror removed. Lindsay Clancy trial.” Yet another cited a legal expert and said “Legal expert Jonathan Turley says that multiple jurors might've SWITCHED toward reasonable doubt for Lindsay Clancy, but ONE DID NOT.”

Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet also shared his opinion, writing “Since the defense is working to remove the one hold out juror, it's therefore reasonable to assume there's only one juror who believes Lindsay Clancy is guilty vs 11 who want to acquit her. If this turns out to be true, God help us.”

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As per state law, the jury verdict must be unanimous for criminal cases, so if there's one hold out, then the judge will be forced to declare a mistrial. However, for now, the judge is expected to question the lone juror tomorrow, CNN reported.

Despite the claims about the holdout finding Lindsay Clancy guilty, there is no indication about which way the jury deliberations have actually gone. Reporters have noted as much when sharing the update on the jury deliberations in Lindsay Clancy's trial.

“Lindsay Clancy trial: The jury is deadlocked 11-1, we don't know which way, but it appears jurors have reported an issue with the 1 hold out not following the law about reasonable doubt,” a CBS News Boston reporter noted. TMZ also reported “While the direction of the majority vote remains undisclosed, both the prosecution and defense appear to be upset with the judge’s decision to keep the lone juror who has not budged.”

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Amid this, questions have been asked online about what exactly Lindsay Clancy admitted and to whom.

What did Lindsay Clancy admit and to whom?

There is no admission of guilt document in Lindsay Clancy's case. Rather her statements made in the aftermath of the alleged killings of her children came up during the trial.

Ex-husband Patrick Clancy testified that when Lindsay called from the hospital a week after the killings, she told him a male voice asked her to ‘do it’.

“She said she heard a man’s voice telling her if she didn’t do it now, she would lose her chance, or something like that,” Patrick told jurors, noting that he understood her to be talking about the kids. Forensic psychologist Paul Zeizel who spent 35 hours evaluating Lindsay after the kids were killed and she attempted to take her life, and noted during the trial that she claimed to have heard a male voice instructing her to do these things. Lindsay, reportedly, didn't hear the voice since the killings.

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Brigham and Women’s Hospital chaplain Sheila Cavanaugh also testified after meeting with Lindsay about 200 times since her kids' deaths. “She alluded to having heard a voice, and the voice, according to Lindsay, told her that if she did not follow the command, neither she nor her children would be safe,” she testified.

Cavanaugh said that one of the first things Lindsay said when she was able to speak was “I am so glad my children are safe.” The chaplain had responded theologically saying they were ‘safe in heaven’.