Lindsay Clancy trial: Dr Rachel Danis, Patrick Clancy's new wife, blamed for killing children in bizarre theory

A bizarre theory online has blamed Dr Rachel Danis for the murder of Lindsay and Patrick Clancy's children. This comes as Lindsay is on trial for killing Cora, Dawson, and Callan.

A bizarre theory has blamed Dr Rachel Danis for killing Lindsay and Patrick Clancy's children. (Facebook/Rachel Blair Danis, AP Pool Photo)

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The theory, which came from netizens and was shared by internet personality John DePetro, appeared to blame Dr Rachel Danis, Patrick's current wife, for the killings.

“Lindsay Clancy : now blaming the new wife,” he wrote. On Facebook, the internet personality asked what other thought about the ‘theory’. To be sure, authorities have not backed this in any way as only Lindsay remains on trial.

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Deep Dive What theories have emerged regarding Rachel Danis's involvement in the deaths of Lindsay Clancy's children? A bizarre theory circulating online suggests that Rachel Danis, Patrick Clancy's current wife, is somehow linked to the murders, primarily due to alleged physical similarities between her and Lindsay Clancy. This theory is not supported by any evidence or authorities. When did Patrick Clancy start dating Rachel Danis after Lindsay Clancy's trial? Patrick Clancy began dating Rachel Danis in February 2024, about a year after the tragic deaths of his three children and Lindsay Clancy's subsequent trial. How has public scrutiny affected Rachel Danis during Lindsay Clancy's trial? Rachel Danis has faced intense public scrutiny due to her marriage to Patrick Clancy following the tragic events of his children's deaths, leading to various unfounded speculations about her character and involvement.

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However, this bizarre theory has come amid unfounded speculations about Patrick Clancy having an affair with Rachel Danis before his children's deaths. Here's all you need to know about the most recent wild claims made about Patrick Clancy's new wife, Rachel Danis.

What are claims about Rachel Danis amid Lindsay Clancy trial

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The wild online theory appears to stem from the alleged physical similarities between Lindsay Clancy and Rachel Danis. The internet has said that Patrick Clancy's ex-wife and current wife look alike.

The theory suggests “Lindsay mentioned she did it because she saw herself doing it, but what if she saw a woman that looked just like her doing it, and who looks exactly like her? (Patrick's wife)”. Notably, Lindsay's lawyers have claimed she was overly medicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis when she took the lives of her children.

However, this wild theory blames Rachel Danis for the killings, claiming that Lindsay only thought she killed the kids because Rachel looked so much like her, she felt she saw herself commit the act. To be sure, this theory has no basis since all available records indicate that Rachel Danis did not cross paths with the Clancy family until Patrick shifted to New York City, and then began dating the doctor in 2024.

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Nonetheless, many people joined in as DePetro's video showed. Many agreed saying that is ‘exactly’ what they thought, while another claimed that all three exercise bands used to strangle the children had ‘unknown DNA’. The person also said that Rachel Danis' DNA should be tested, but she is in no ways a suspect or remotely linked to the children's death in the eyes of the authorities.

Another claimed that Lindsay was ‘lying on the ground’ watching Rachel ‘do it through the window’. The person went on to claim that Rachel and Patrick thought Lindsay was dead. Another added that the two then rushed to get married so they couldn't ‘testify against each other’. However, as per the timeline, Patrick came back home to see Lindsay in the backyard, and then discovered the children in the basement. This was in January 2023. It was only in 2024 that he began to date Dr Rachel Danis.

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While many appeared to support this bizarre theory, there were some comments to show that calmer heads had prevailed. One person noted that it was most likely that Lindsay Clancy had killed her children while another added that not everything was like a movie plot.

Rachel Danis-Patrick Clancy relationship timeline

Patrick moved from Massachusetts to Manhattan in May 2023, about four months after his children died. The New York Post reported that Patrick Clancy and Dr. Rachel Danis were together by February 2024. PEOPLE reported that Rachel later moved into Patrick’s Upper East Side apartment in 2025. By then, the couple had been together for about a year. They got married in April 2026 months before the trial.