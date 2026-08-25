Lindsay Clancy trial update: Patrick Clancy's lawyers warn of ‘real life consequences’ amid swirling speculations

Patrick Clancy's lawyers have issued a stern warning as speculations swirl in the Lindsay Clancy case. Patrick's ex-wife is facing trial after being accused of killing her three children – Cora, Dawson, and Callan.

Patrick Clancy, the father of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy testifies for the prosecution against his ex wife Lindsay Clancy. (AP Pool)

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The trial is nearing an end and jury deliberations are expected to begin soon. Despite Lindsay agreeing to stipulation of facts in the case, several wild social media theories were spread about Patrick and his new wife, Dr Rachel Danis. In fact, the doctor's profile from Facebook disappeared as many speculated about the timeline of Patrick and Rachel's relationship and some even sought to shift the blame onto the duo.

Also Read | Rachel Danis ‘Elagolix trial’: Was Lindsay Clancy exposed to drug whose side effect can be ‘thoughts of killing oneself’

To be sure, authorities have considered only Lindsay's involvement in the case and a report from CNN has now been published seeking to look at why Lindsay Clancy's husband was blamed online, despite the ex-wife admitting to killing their children. Amid this, here's what Patrick Clancy's lawyers warned.

Patrick Clancy's lawyers issue stern warning

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{{^usCountry}} Attorney Howard Cooper, of Todd & Weld, the law firm representing Patrick Clancy, spoke to CNN about the Lindsay Clancy case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Attorney Howard Cooper, of Todd & Weld, the law firm representing Patrick Clancy, spoke to CNN about the Lindsay Clancy case. {{/usCountry}}

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“The facts are indisputable: Patrick Clancy has suffered an unspeakable and unimaginable loss,” he said. The lawyer added “Unfortunately, the tragedy Patrick has experienced has been compounded by patently false, defamatory, and injurious public statements.” The statement further read “The individuals making those statements – from minor influencers to major celebrities – should be on notice that their despicable actions and false, defamatory statements have caused real life consequences to the health and safety of Patrick and his family.”

Why did Patrick Clancy hire lawyers?

Patrick Clancy hired lawyers for his civil lawsuit, which was filed on January 20. It is a medical malpractice lawsuit.

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Patrick, as an individual and a representative of the estates of their three children, claimed that the treatment Lindsay got from healthcare providers in the months leading up to the killing of her children on January 24, 2023, ‘exacerbated her mental health struggles.’

Jennifer A. Tufts, Rebecca H. Jollotta, C.N.P., Aster Mental Health Inc., and South Shore Health System, Inc. were named in the suit. Patrick pointed to a ‘bevy of diverse and powerful medications they misprescribed’ along with an ‘abject failure to appropriately monitor Lindsay,’ as per The Patriot Ledger.

The lawsuit further alleges that if healthcare workers ‘had provided adequate care," it was ’more likely than not that Patrick and Lindsay's children would still be alive today.' The lawsuit notes that Patrick and his ‘heirs’ are entitled to damages.

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Attorneys Howard Cooper and Maria Davis of Todd and Weld LLP. are representing Patrick Clancy and the matter will likely be heard on October 28, 2026, at 2:30pm. Notably, Lindsay Clancy has a civil lawsuit too, alleging medical malpractice.