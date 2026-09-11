Lindsay Clancy trial: Who was the lone holdout juror and why did he doubt her guilt?

A juror from Lindsay Clancy’s triple murder trial has revealed how the 12-member panel split during deliberations and why one juror remained the lone holdout.

Gayle King spoke to juror Paula Devlin on "CBS Mornings" about the Lindsay Clancy mistrial. (via REUTERS)

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Juror Paula Devlin spoke to Gayle King on “CBS Mornings” about the jury’s discussions after the trial ended in a mistrial.

Devlin also revealed that the lone holdout was a Black man in his 30s. King appeared stunned after learning the juror was the only Black person on the panel.

Gayle King shocked to learn the holdout was the only Black juror

During a chat about the makeup of the 12-person jury, which had nine women and three men and could not agree on a unanimous verdict in the murder trial, juror Paula Devlin explained that 11 members of the panel were white and only one was a person was black, as per the New York Post.

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{{^usCountry}} King, 71, interrupted the interview to ask, “Was the person of color a woman or a man?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} King, 71, interrupted the interview to ask, “Was the person of color a woman or a man?” {{/usCountry}}

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When Devlin confirmed it was a man, King asked, stammering, “Is the holdout juror… a person of c– a black man?”

Devlin confirmed this was true. King then asked again, “A black man is the holdout juror?” to which Devlin replied, “Yes.”

King appeared visibly shaken and said, “Woah, I have to sit with that for just a second.”

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Also read: Lindsay Clancy verdict: Jurors break silence on tense jury room drama that led to mistrial verdict

How the jury's opinion changed during deliberations

Devlin also told Gayle King how the panel was split when deliberations first began. “Eight people were leaning toward not responsible, two hadn't decided and two thought guilty,” she said. Eventually, the split changed to 10 jurors believing Clancy should be found not criminally responsible and two believing she was guilty.

Devlin said she felt sorry for the two jurors holding out. “I felt very bad for them because they felt really attacked and there is no way to not do that because that's where we were talking,” she said. “Even in normal conversation when it's pointed at you and you have to defend yourself, it's a hard thing to do,” Devlin added, according to the New York Post.

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The sole holdout juror, described by Devlin as a Black man in his 30s, began doubting Clancy's guilt after watching a video interview of her. “And then we watched the video of Lindsay's interview and after that [the holdout] said he had realized that it wasn't murder in the first degree. That's where we saw his doubt,” Devlin said.

Also read: Why are people supporting Lindsay Clancy? How trial sparked unusual wave of public sympathy: 'She's in her own hell'

Lindsay Clancy's lawyer asks judge for not guilty verdict

Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer has asked a judge to find her not guilty of killing her three children. He argued that she should not face a second murder trial because prosecutors do not have enough evidence. The request comes one week after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict and the judge declared a mistrial. Eleven of the 12 jurors were ready to acquit her, as per Fox32.

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In a motion filed on Thursday, September 10, lawyer Kevin Reddington asked the judge to find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity. If granted, this would prevent her from facing a second trial.

Reddington has never denied that Clancy strangled her three children in 2023 before trying to end her own life. However, he has argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time. Prosecutors, however, argued that Clancy knew what she was doing.