Lindsay Clancy trial: What happened on the day of the triple murder? Timeline of events

The murder trial of former Massachusetts labor and delivery nurse Lindsay Clancy has entered another week. In the past week, jurors have heard detailed testimony about the events of January 24, 2023.

Lindsay Clancy uses a wheelchair during the trial. (Patrick Clancy's testimony, surveillance footage and phone records have provided jurors with a minute-by-minute account of January 24, 2023)

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Lindsay has admitted to strangling her children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan, using exercise resistance bands before attempting to take her own life. However, Lindsay has pleaded not guilty. Her defense has argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and lacked criminal responsibility.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, alleged that the killings were carefully planned.

Patrick Clancy, Lindsay's husband, recently testified about what he described as an otherwise ordinary family day that ended in tragedy.

Based on his testimony, surveillance footage, phone records and 911 audio, a detailed timeline has been formed.

Also read: What did Lindsay Clancy’s personal journals indicate? Inside Massachusetts mother's diary entries: ‘I want help’

The morning of the killings

8:00 am

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{{^usCountry}} According to Patrick Clancy's testimony, the family began the day normally. Around 8:00 am, Lindsay drove her daughter Cora to a doctor's appointment while Patrick remained home with Dawson and Callan. 8:17 am {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Patrick Clancy's testimony, the family began the day normally. Around 8:00 am, Lindsay drove her daughter Cora to a doctor's appointment while Patrick remained home with Dawson and Callan. 8:17 am {{/usCountry}}

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At 8:17 am, Patrick texted Lindsay a photograph of Dawson after he dressed himself independently for the first time. Lindsay replied one minute later with a photo of Cora from the doctor's office. Patrick testified that their conversations appeared completely normal and that he noticed nothing unusual about her responses.

8:30 am

By about 8:30 am, Lindsay and Cora had returned home. Patrick began working from his basement office. Throughout the day, Lindsay sent photographs of the children building a snowman and completing art projects. Patrick testified she appeared “happy” and was “having one of her best days.”

The afternoon of the killings

4:00 pm

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Prosecutors pointed to evidence that Lindsay was allegedly making preparations later that afternoon.

Around 4 pm, they said she searched online for children's MiraLAX, looked up ThreeV Restaurant, checked directions, and called a CVS pharmacy about stool softener after learning the preferred medication was unavailable.

4:53 pm

At 4:53 pm, Lindsay texted Patrick asking whether he wanted takeout because she had not cooked dinner. The couple exchanged messages about their meal choices before Lindsay placed the restaurant order herself.

An hour before the killings

5:15 pm

Patrick testified that around 5:15 p.m., Lindsay asked him to stop at CVS to buy medication for Cora before collecting dinner. He kissed his children goodbye and told them, “I'll be right back.”

5:33 pm

Surveillance footage and phone records presented in court tracked Patrick's movements.

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Around 5:33 pm, Patrick called Lindsay from CVS because he could not locate the exact medication. She missed the call but returned his call about a minute later, which lasted for about 14 seconds. She told him a generic version was acceptable. Patrick said she sounded quiet but otherwise normal.

Patrick testified that he bought the medication and a pack of Skittles before driving to the restaurant.

5:54 pm

Patrick Clancy was seen on surveillance footage going into ThreeV to get the takeout order. After that, he drove home, which he calculated took 10 to 12 minutes.

After 6:00 pm

Patrick estimated he arrived home shortly after 6 pm. He testified the house was unusually quiet. After receiving no response from Lindsay, he searched upstairs. According to his testimony, the door to his master bedroom was locked.

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He said he opened it with an emergency key taped behind another bedroom door and discovered blood in the master bedroom and an open window.

When Patrick ran out into the garden, he discovered his wife lying on the ground right outside the bedroom window with "deep cuts" on her wrist and a "red line across her neck."

"What happened?" he asked Lindsay, to which she allegedly replied, "I tried to kill myself." When Patrick inquired about the children's whereabouts, she replied that they were in the basement, but she did not specify whether they were in danger or required assistance.

Also read: Lindsay Clancy murder trial: 5 bombshell takeaways from second week testimony, 'Shut her up'

The 911 call

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Patrick claimed that his phone kept flipping between Wi-Fi and mobile coverage, making it difficult for him to connect when he attempted to call 911. It “took a few minutes” to connect, according to his testimony, and he “almost just started calling out for the neighbors.”

He claimed to have stayed with Lindsay until 4 or 5 minutes later, when first responders showed up. He claimed that after they got there, while still speaking with a 911 dispatcher, he dashed into the basement and discovered Cora face down with an exercise band around her neck.

After taking off the band, he noticed that Callan was standing next to his sister and had an exercise band around his neck. He took off that one as well.

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After that, according to Patrick Clancy, he looked for Dawson and eventually discovered him in the home office with an exercise band around his neck. He pulled it off, went back to Cora, and performed CPR until first responders intervened and sent him upstairs.

Callan was transported to Boston Children's Hospital, where doctors restored his heartbeat but could not restore brain activity. He died several days later.