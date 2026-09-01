Lindsay Clancy verdict reached? What lengthy jury deliberations could mean in the case

No verdict has been reached in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial yet. The jury resumed deliberations for a third day on Monday, as they continue to debate questions around reasonable doubt, criminal responsibility, and mental illness.

What lengthy jury deliberations could mean

The jury in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial entered its third day of deliberations Monday. (via REUTERS)

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As of Monday, the jury had been deliberating for three days with no verdict yet. Reddington said he could not guess the outcome or how much longer it would take. "Do you think you have any idea who's going to win the World Series? I have no idea," he said. When asked how much longer the jury might need, he said, "If I knew that, I think I'd probably win the lottery, right?" as per NBC News.

So far, the only clue about what the jury is thinking came on Friday, when they asked the judge to let them review pill bottles and a knife that were part of the evidence. But Reddington said Monday that the jury never actually got to see those items, so he didn't think the request meant much. He called the jury "very thorough."

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Deep Dive What must prosecutors prove to secure a murder conviction against Lindsay Clancy? Prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Clancy intentionally caused the deaths of her children and is criminally responsible for her actions. How does postpartum psychosis factor into Lindsay Clancy's defense? Clancy’s defense argues that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings, which impacted her understanding of her actions and led to a lack of criminal responsibility. What are the potential outcomes of the jury's deliberation in Lindsay Clancy's trial? The jury could reach one of five possible verdicts: first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, not guilty by lack of criminal responsibility, or not guilty.

{{^usCountry}} Reddington also said that both he and his client just want the trial to be over. When asked if Clancy is ready for it to end, he said, "I think everybody is." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reddington also said that both he and his client just want the trial to be over. When asked if Clancy is ready for it to end, he said, "I think everybody is." {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Why are people supporting Lindsay Clancy? How trial sparked unusual wave of public sympathy: 'She's in her own hell'

What happened over the weekend of deliberations

Reddington and prosecutors gave their closing arguments Thursday morning, and deliberations began that afternoon. Friday brought a full day of deliberations with no verdict.

Reddington said Friday that Clancy was "nervous. Sad. Scared." He did not comment on her state Monday. She was seen in court wearing a dark green, long-sleeved blouse, with her family sitting behind her as they await the verdict, according to NBC News.

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Also read: Lindsay Clancy 'has no remorse': Viral murder trial courtroom video sparks fury; 'Pure evil'

About the case

Clancy, 36, a former labor and delivery nurse, has pleaded not guilty in the killings of her children, Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

Clancy fatally strangled her children with exercise resistance bands on January 24, 2023, in the basement of her Duxbury, Massachusetts home, before trying to kill herself, while her then-husband was out running errands.

To secure a murder conviction, prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Clancy intentionally caused the deaths and is "criminally responsible," per CNN.

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Under Massachusetts law, a "mental disease or defect" does not need to fit into a formal medical diagnosis, as per CNN. Both sides agree Clancy had postpartum mental health issues beginning in September 2022.

Prosecutors have argued Clancy still had the capacity to understand her actions were wrong and could follow the law. "I'm not saying she was happy about it. I'm saying, it was what she had to do to end her misery," prosecutor Jennifer Sprague said in closing arguments. “But it was a choice. It was a choice.”

The defense says Clancy killed her children during postpartum psychosis, citing her declining mental health and claims that a male voice told her to kill them and herself, as per reports.

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Dr Phillip Resnick testified, "It was almost like she was a puppet and someone else was pulling the strings."

Five possible verdicts

With the case in its final stages after testimony from more than 80 witnesses, the jury continues weighing the five possible verdicts:

First-degree murder: Life in prison without parole.

Second-degree murder: Life in prison with possible parole.

Manslaughter: Up to 20 years in prison.

Not guilty by lack of criminal responsibility: May lead to commitment to a mental health facility.

Not guilty: If prosecutors fail to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.