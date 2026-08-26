Lindsay Clancy's lawyer Kevin Reddington tears into talk show host outside court, ‘You are a biased weasel’ | Video

Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer Kevin Reddington tore into talk show host John De Petro outside the court, and a video of the incident has gone viral.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington cross examines Dr. Jennifer Tufts who treated Lindsay Clancy during Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

“I don't want to talk to you again, because you are a biased weasel,” Reddington tells Petro, to which he replies, “That's ridiculous, Kevin.”

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“Go read what you say about my case,” Reddington says, later adding, “Stay away from me.”

Watch the video here: https://x.com/imadriienne/status/2092294384771379631?s=20

Reddington also broke his silence on the rumors about Patrick Clancy. As the trial proceeded, a lot of online speculation shifted toward Patrick, with some questioning his role in the events that led to the deaths of the Clancy children on January 24, 2023.

Some of the online theories about Lindsay’s former husband concern his whereabouts, the timeline of the events and more, but there is no indication that he was involved in the crime. He is not considered a suspect or charged in the deaths of their three children.

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{{^usCountry}} The Massachusetts mother is facing three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Massachusetts mother is facing three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months. {{/usCountry}}

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A video doing the rounds on social media shows a reporter asking Reddington, “Sir, any comment on rumours regarding Patrick? Sir, you don't think there's any credibility to the theories about Patrick that are being circulated by some of these women?”

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“I've got enough to worry about Lindsay right now without worrying about rumours with Patrick,” Reddington replied. “So, I'm going to defer on that.”

When Patrick Clancy took the stand

Patrick took the stand on the first two days of the trial and testified about finding his kids fatally injured and Lindsay’s struggles with mental health. During his testimony, Patrick recalled how he returned from running errands to his family’s Duxbury, Massachusetts, home, and found his three children lying motionless in the basement, each with an exercise resistance band around their neck.

Lindsay was a “very dedicated” mother who did everything for their children, Patrick said. “She just had a really hard time being separated from them,” he testified.

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Also Read | Will Lindsay Clancy take the stand? Can defendants choose not to testify? What we know

According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.

Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. In case she is found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.

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