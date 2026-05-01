Liz Bonis cause of death: All on Local12 Cincinnati medical reporter's colon cancer battle

Liz Bonis, long-time medical reporter for WKRC-TV Local12 in Cincinnati, Ohio, has passed away after a battle with colon cancer. Local12 confirmed that Bonis has passed away in an obituary on Thursday (April 30) evening. LocalNews12 reporter Liz Bonis has passed away. (Liz Bonis/ X)

Liz Bonis was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2023 and battled it bravely for the last three years while continuing to report for Local12. She took part in clinical trials of cancer drugs during the course of her treatment and encouraged others to do so, Local12 revealed in their obituary.

Bonis is survived by her parents and her husband, James Harrison, a photojournalist at Local

Liz Bonis Cancer Battle: 2023-2026 Many of her reportages were focused on clinical trials of key cancer and other drugs. However, she did not make her diagnosis public. In the obituary that was published by Local12, the organization remembered Bonis' advocacy work for clinical trials.

“Liz Bonis, medical reporter for Sinclair Broadcast Group's WKRC-TV, Local12 in Cincinnati, encouraged others to participate in medical trials and new medical procedures,” the obituary read. “True to her word, Liz participated in six clinical trials for experimental oncology drugs during her last four years.”

The obituary reveals that despite the battle with colon cancer, Liz Bonis was working at the newsroom at Local12 till her very last days. Although the organization knew about her diagnosis, they kept it private at Bonis's wish.

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"Liz was determined, not to be the story, but to get the story," it states. "Even at the end of her life, she told no one about her fight. Instead, she reported vigorously on new medical technology and cancer treatments even as her options dwindled. She chose instead to assist researchers and patients looking for solutions to others’ health challenges rather than focus on her own."

Bonis has been with Local12 since 2002, making her one of the longest-serving faces of the channel. Before television, she worked in radio, including as a host on Cincinnati’s Mix 94.1 and on a weekend health and fitness show.

"Respecting her wishes of confidentiality, Franco Gentile, Vice President & General Manager at Local 12, was especially gracious during her final days," it added.

Tributes Pour In For Liz Bonis Many among the audience of Liz Bonis expressed condolences in the comments section of Local12's post on X and Facebook.

"She was truly remarkable in the way she used this medium to educate while never coming across as preachy. Peace be with all who loved Liz and may her light continue to shine as those who have benefited from her knowledge continue to thrive," Alliea Phipps-Phillips wrote.

"What a tragic loss. I have been a long term follower of her health stories and watched every Sunday. I noticed her voice was weak this past week Admired her so much. She was truly a dedicated reporter and such a caring advocate for so many people. Irreplaceable. So sad. She was an angel," said Maxine Bailey.