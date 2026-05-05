Lorna Hajdini case: Accuser makes bombshell 'threesome' allegation; shocking claims from time at JPMorgan surface

A former JPMorgan banker has filed what he claims is new evidence supporting his sex abuse allegations against the bank's executive Lorna Hajdini, including a witness statement from an anonymous friend who says he was invited to join a threesome. The lawsuit, which JPMorgan insists is entirely fabricated, suddenly reappeared in the Manhattan Supreme Court docket on Monday after it was filed and then quickly pulled last week, according to the New York Post.

New witness statements have been filed in the sex abuse lawsuit against JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini(Lorna Hajdini LinkedIn and Bloomberg)

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The case had already gone viral due to its explosive claims with the accuser alleging that Hajdini had turned him into a "sex slave." Both JPMorgan and Hajdini have strongly denied all allegations. Multiple sources told the New York Post that JPMorgan's internal investigation which reviewed emails, records and devices found zero evidence of any wrongdoing.

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What does the new evidence claim?

The new filing includes anonymous witness statements describing alleged encounters with Hajdini in September 2024. One witness, who appears to be a family friend of the accuser, says he was staying at a New York City apartment when he was woken up in the middle of the night by Hajdini's drunken behavior. He claims that a "completely naked" Hajdini then woke him up, sat on the couch he was sleeping on, lit a cigarette and began begging him to "join them" in the bedroom.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite refusing several times, the witness claims Hajdini told him "you know I own [redacted], so you better come join." After she returned to the bedroom, the witness says he could hear the accuser pleading "no, no, no, you have to leave. I'm not going to do this. Please stop." Hajdini reportedly left the apartment later that night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite refusing several times, the witness claims Hajdini told him "you know I own [redacted], so you better come join." After she returned to the bedroom, the witness says he could hear the accuser pleading "no, no, no, you have to leave. I'm not going to do this. Please stop." Hajdini reportedly left the apartment later that night. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The accuser then allegedly emerged and told his friend that Hajdini had "constantly harassed him and forced him to engage in sexual behavior with her on a number of occasions." He also reportedly said Hajdini had threatened him with "trouble" if he did not comply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accuser then allegedly emerged and told his friend that Hajdini had "constantly harassed him and forced him to engage in sexual behavior with her on a number of occasions." He also reportedly said Hajdini had threatened him with "trouble" if he did not comply. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery show: When and where to watch? Will Savannah feature? Key points Accuser cites PTSD as new details raise doubts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery show: When and where to watch? Will Savannah feature? Key points Accuser cites PTSD as new details raise doubts {{/usCountry}}

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Among the documents, the accuser has also submitted his own statement, saying he should be allowed to stay anonymous because the alleged incidents have left him with PTSD. A letter from executive psychotherapist Johnathan Alpert says this diagnosis is confirmed. In a June 2025 email to Alpert, the accuser wrote that he had "not slept in weeks" and was "unable to eat," that he was hearing Lorna Hajdini’s voice in his head.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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